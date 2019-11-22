McCallion challenges Secretary of State on power sharing and medical school

Contact
Sinn Fein's Elisha McCallion.
Sinn Féin’s Elisha McCallion has challenged the British government’s secretary of the state for the north to work constructively to see a genuine power sharing Executive established and on the need for approval for the medical school at Magee.
The Foyle candidate said: “Mary Lou McDonald, Michelle O’Neill and I met with the British government’s secretary of state for the north along with other members of the Sinn Féin leadership team to discuss the need for a genuine power sharing Executive.
“The current impasse is unacceptable. I made it clear to Julian Smith that we are committed to seeing a fully functioning Executive, in line with the Good Friday Agreement, in place and delivering for all.
“I also challenged him on the need for approval for the medical school at Magee. It cannot be delayed or put on the long finger any longer. It is time for urgent action.
“I am determined to see a graduate entry medical school established at Magee as soon as possible and will continue to fight for it.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Derry tenor, George, Hutton, the headline act at a “Night of Celebration and Son” being held in the Ulster Hall in February
Paul Bradley and Paddy Bradley have been appoint to management posts ahead of the 2020 season. (Pics: Mary K Burke/Adrian Donohue)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.