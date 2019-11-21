Explore the archives in Derry and Strabane

As part of the national campaign to highlight archive collections, Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Archive section will is hosting a number of events for the month of November.

It starts today (Thursday) in the Alley Theatre, with the Exploring Archive and Genealogy collections from 12 noon until 6.00pm.

Do you want to learn more about accessing archive and genealogy collections? Would you like some tips in tracing your ancestors?

The staff of the Archive and Genealogy Service of Derry City and Strabane District Council will give short talks on 'Accessing Archive Collections' and “How To Trace Your Ancestors,” followed by a question and answer session. They will also have an information stall with some examples of items from the collections, guides and tips on using collections. The staff have extensive experience in using and accessing collections, and whilst they do not carry out research, they can advise on the most successful steps to take.

Talks will take place at 12 noon and 2.00pm – with the Genealogist “Tracing Your Ancestors” at 1.00pm and at 3.00pm ‘Understanding Archive collections’ with the Archivist.

Donegal ounty archivist, Niamh Brennan, will also be available from 2.00pm to 4.30pm to offer advice on researching your Donegal ancestors. She will bring samples from the family history collections in Donegal County Archives and some of the publications and resources held there. Next Friday, November 29, from 12 noon to 4.00pm you can go along to the Central Library to meet the Derry City and Strabane District Council’s archivist and genealogist and find out what collections are available for family history, and local built heritage.

The archivist and genealogist will give a short talk on “Tracing Your Ancestors” at 12noon, while the archivist will discuss “Understanding Archive Collections” at 1.00pm. They will be available until 4.00pm to answer your questions and it will also be an opportunity to browse through some of the collections.

The national campaign is managed by the Archive and Record Association. For further details, visit https://araireland.ie/

explore-your-archives.

For more information contact Archivist, Tower Museum, Derry on 028 7137 2411 or email bernadette.walsh@

derrystrabane.com.