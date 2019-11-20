New Reverend for Derry's Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church

There is to be a new Reverend at Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church, it has been announced.

Rev. Ross Kernohan is to succeed Rev. Dr. Robert Buick who retired in July last year.

Mr Kernohan grew up wihtin Kells Presbyterian Church and attended Antrim Grammar School.

He went on to study Computing Sciences at University of Ulster in Coleraine and worked in that area with Christ Evangelism Fellowship and Samaritans Purse, before becoming a Youth Minister at Church in Scotland.

Afterwards, Mr Kernohan went to Switzerland to work with a Christian humanitarian aid organisation called Medair.

While there he met his German wife, Fanny, who was also working with the organisation.

They have three children, 8-year-old Benjamin and 6-year-old Jacob 6 and 4-year-old Gabi.

Medair gave the family opportunities to travel to Africa and “God opened the doors for us to serve in Uganda as Pastor of Kampala International Church, Bugolobi (KICB),” Mr. Kernohan said.

“Now He has given us the opportunity to be Minister of Cross Roads and Carlisle Road Congregations.”

He commented: “The church needs to continue to step into the gap and continue to be the hands and feet of Jesus.

"We want people to share that same level of love, support and encouraged that we enjoyed.”.

The Installation is to take place on Friday December 13 in Carlisle Road Church at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Rev. Knox Jones is resigning his charge of Fahan and Waterside Presbyterian Churches after receiving a Call to the Congregations of Aghadowey and Crossgar in the Presbytery of Coleraine and Limavady.

Mr. Jones said: “I am delighted to accept the Call.

"I have seen significant changes over the fourteen years I have ministered in the City.

"I have enjoyed working with the Kirk Sessons.”

His Installation is also to take place on Friday December 13 in Aghadowey Church.

--