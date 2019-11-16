People Before Profit councillor calls on Sinn Féin delegates attending Derry Ard Fheis to reject coalition proposals in South

A People Before Profit councillor has challenged Sinn Féin politicians attending this weekend's Ard Fheis in Derry to "reject" the notion of forming a coalition with Fine Gael or Fianna Fail in the South.

People Before Profit Cllr and Westminster candidate Shaun Harkin: "We are making a socialist appeal to Sinn Féin delegates attending the party's annual Ard Fheis in Derry this weekend to reject the proposal to form a government with either Fine Gael or Fianna Fail. Both parties put the interests of powerful corporations and the super wealthy ahead of ordinary people across the South. Neither party can play any role in creating a more just society and will resist any attempt to create greater equality. Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have turned the south into a tax haven for corporations.

"The rich and powerful act with impunity corrupting the entire political process. They have slashed workers wages, reduced public services and created an out of control housing crisis. Forming a government with either of them will lead to the same disastrous consequences for Sinn Féin as it did for the Green Party and the Labour Party - who both ended up supporting austerity. We call on delegates to challenge the Northern leadership's disastrous decision to support the implementation of Tory welfare reforms. The consequences of this are now being felt in communities across the North with growing poverty and food bank use.

"In the Derry and Strabane Council, Sinn Féin voted to support People Before Profit's strategy of mobilising people power North and South to stop a Tory Brexit and resist any attempt coming from Westminster or Brussels to impose a hard border here. This is a strategy that can unite ordinary people North and South and bring people from all communities and backgrounds together to oppose division and any return to the past. The discussion about what a new Ireland can look like has already begun.

"People Before Profit believe the vision of a socialist Ireland envisioned by James Connolly can attract support from ordinary people from all backgrounds and communities North and South. Ending the tax haven economy, an all Ireland health service, embedding trade union rights, the right to a house and separation of Church and State can all lead to a more equal society. Propping up establishment parties in the South and introducing welfare reform in the North can never be stages in the struggle for a more equal Ireland. This is the exact opposite of Connolly's vision and the opposite of putting the interests ordinary people first."