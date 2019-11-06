Traffic alert: Motorists urged to take caution after Racecourse Road traffic lights go out

Contact
The lights are out at Racecourse Road
Derry drivers have been urged to take caution after Racecourse Road traffic lights have gone out.
The lights are located at the junction with the Buncrana Road.
The issue has been reported to Roads Service who are believed to be working on the problem.
