Police conduct searches in Ballymagroarty area of Derry

A number of items have been seized

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

The PSNI are seeking information on the whereabouts of two women.

Reporter:

Garrett Hargan

The PSNI has seized a number of items following drugs searches in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry.

Police Land Rovers and cars were seen leaving the area around 11.30am this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Local policing team together with Tactical Support Group (TSG) conducted planned searches of a property in the John Field Place area of Derry this morning (Monday, 4th November)

"One residential property was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.  A number of items were seized."

TSG officers are trained in a range of specialist tactics and deliver a highly versatile mobile resource supporting District Policing colleagues across all of Northern Ireland.

TSG provides uniformed support to investigative departments including Organised Crime Branch, Major Investigation Teams and CID. TSG regularly supports partner agencies including the National Crime Agency, HM Revenue & Customs, and UK Border Agency.

Core TSG functions include public order, search, method of entry, counter terrorism and crime reduction, community safety, response to major crime scenes and a surveillance capability.  

