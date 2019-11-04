Police conduct searches in Ballymagroarty area of Derry

The PSNI has seized a number of items following drugs searches in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry.

Police Land Rovers and cars were seen leaving the area around 11.30am this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Local policing team together with Tactical Support Group (TSG) conducted planned searches of a property in the John Field Place area of Derry this morning (Monday, 4th November)

"One residential property was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. A number of items were seized."

