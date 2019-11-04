Derry man refused bail on drug supply charges

A Derry man has been refused bail at the local Magistrate's Court on drug supply charges.

Stephen O'Kane (31), of Canterbury Park in the Waterside area of the city, is on remand for a series of drug offences including being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine between November last year and January of this year.

At a bail hearing today a PSNI officer told the court police believed O'Kane was heavily involved in the supply of drugs.

He said police found the address put forward by O'Kane in Lurgan to be unsuitable, as despite the defendant claiming the householder was a family friend, they believed that it was 'a criminal associate' rather than a friend.

He said that there was a risk of re-offending and also that police believed there was a risk of flight as there had been six arrest warrants issued in the past.

Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said O'Kane's family had been trying to secure an address and had found one outside the city.

He said his client was now more mature and said that bail should be granted.

Judge McElholm said he had no confidence that O'Kane would respond to any bail conditions and refused bail.

O'Kane will appear again on 28 November.