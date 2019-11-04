A6 roadworks due to cause lengthy travel delays for three days later beginning later this week

Continuing work on the A6 road between Derry and Belfast is set to cause lengthy traffic delays when it begins later this week.

The Department of Infrastructure has announced the closure of the Glenshane Road at Drumahoe at its junction of the Tirbracken Road from 7pm this Friday, November 8 until 5am on Monday, November 11.

Diversions will be in place on the A6 from its junction with the B118 road at Tamnaherin via the a2 Clooney Road to Altnagelvin roundabout and vice versa.

The closure and diversions are to facilitate deep excavation work of six metres to allow large concrete pipes to be placed in a culvert. The work requires the use of the full width of the road and areas adjacent to it and will now allow traffic to pass as a result. Watermain connection works will be carried out at the same time.

Translink have advised travellers that there will be restrictions to their 212 service to Belfast during the road works. Passengers are advised to allow an additional 20 to 30 minutes for their overall journey.

After 7pm on Friday, Ulsterbus stops at Altnagelvin, Drumahoe Park and Ride and Claudy Cross Roads will not be served until 4am on Sunday, November 11.

Buses will only pick-up and drop-off at May Street (Dale’s Corner on the Limavady Road) over the period. Passengers are also advised that the next stop off after that will be Dungiven.

The Airporter bus service has also warned passengers to expect delays and have also advised them to allow an extra 20-30 minutes for their journey time. Airporter’s services will be rerouted via Coleraine and they will be unable to offer any en route pick-ups or drop offs during the disruption.

All coaches going to the Belfast airports will go aa normal on Friday, November 8 as will operate as normal via the Glenshane.

However, on Friday (November 8) the last departure from Belfast City Airport will be the 5.30pm Airporter and from Belfast International it will be the 4.15pm service. All later services will go via Coleraine and there will be no drop-offs at Altanagelvin, Claudy, Dungiven or Maghera flyover. All services will go directly to Foyleside coach park in Derry city centre.

On Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 11 the only departure that will be affected will be the 4am service which will operate via Coleraine and will not have any pick-ups. All other departures from 5.30am onwards will operate as normal via the Glenshane pass to and from the airports.

Online maps of the diversion routes can be viewed at https://a6d2d.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/A6-Road-Closure-Diversion-Route.jpg and https://a6d2d.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Drumahoe-Road-Closure-1-.jpg.