Derry republican released from police custody

A 63-year-old woman arrested yesterday (October 31) by police investigating terrorist activity has been released from custody pending a report from the PSNI to the Public Prosecution Service.

The arrest of Sadie Callan, a veteran Sinn Fein activist, in Creggan prompted a protest outside Strand Road police station.

Ms Callan, was taken to Musgrave Street in Belfast for questioning.

The Sinn Féin, Eamonn Lafferty Cumman held a protest stating that the protest was "in solidarity with Cumann member and veteran Republican Sadie Callan who was arrested in Creggan."