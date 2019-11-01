Derry republican released from police custody

Contact
The arrest of the veteran republican on Thursday (October 31) prompted a protest outside Strand Road PSNI station. Photo - Tom Heaney NWPressPics
A 63-year-old woman arrested yesterday (October 31) by police investigating terrorist activity has been released from custody pending a report from the PSNI to the Public Prosecution Service.
The arrest of Sadie Callan, a veteran Sinn Fein activist, in Creggan prompted a protest outside Strand Road police station.
Ms Callan, was taken to Musgrave Street in Belfast for questioning.
The Sinn Féin, Eamonn Lafferty Cumman held a protest stating that the protest was "in solidarity with Cumann member and veteran Republican Sadie Callan who was arrested in Creggan."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The arrest of the veteran republican on Thursday (October 31) prompted a protest outside Strand Road PSNI station. Photo - Tom Heaney NWPressPics
In September, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne was criticised after saying that the children of paramilitaries could be taken away from their parents.
Foreglen will be back in action this weekend hoping for more reason to celebrate. Photo: Mary K Burke.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.