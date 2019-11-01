NWRC hosts free one day workshop for aspiring journalists as part of BBC Digital Cities

Contact
The NWRC event is the only one taking place outside Belfast.
North West Regional College will host an exciting day of workshops aimed at inspiring ambitious journalists interested in forging a career in the industry.
The free event, which is part of the BBC Digital Cities programme, and the only event to take place outside of Belfast, will take place at the college’s Strand Road Campus, Derry on November 7 from 10-2 p.m.
The day, which is open to everyone, will begin with a panel discussion in the morning and will be followed by a series of workshops that include Digital Reporting and Short Form Radio Production; How to Produce a Podcast; and Scripting a News Story for Broadcast.
Participants will also be given advice and guidance on how to progress in the media industry, as well as tips on career progression.
The workshops will be led by three leading experts in the field of multimedia journalism: BBC NI broadcaster and newsreader Jonny Millar, BBC NI producer and studio manager Dan Quick, and multi award winning journalist and former RTE news and current affairs journalist Kathy Donaghy.
Suzanne Rodgers, Curriculum Manager of Media and Journalism at NWRC, said the college was delighted to be partnering with the BBC for the third consecutive year, as part of Digital Cities.
She said: “Last year we were delighted to welcome school and college students from across the North West, to give young people the opportunity to explore the applications and possibilities offered by emerging virtual and augmented reality technology.
“This year the focus of the event will be on short-form content production for online media and radio broadcast, and will include informative practical workshops as well as a panel discussion where participants will be able to get advice from some of the industry’s most respected professionals.
“The event is open to everyone 16+ interested in working in multimedia journalism or the creative industries.
“Last year the event sold out quickly so we’d advise anyone interested to register early.”
To register for the event please log on to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bbc-digital-cities-tickets-77487746937.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The arrest of the veteran republican on Thursday (October 31) prompted a protest outside Strand Road PSNI station. Photo - Tom Heaney NWPressPics
In September, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne was criticised after saying that the children of paramilitaries could be taken away from their parents.
Foreglen will be back in action this weekend hoping for more reason to celebrate. Photo: Mary K Burke.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.