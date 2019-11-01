NWRC hosts free one day workshop for aspiring journalists as part of BBC Digital Cities

North West Regional College will host an exciting day of workshops aimed at inspiring ambitious journalists interested in forging a career in the industry.

The free event, which is part of the BBC Digital Cities programme, and the only event to take place outside of Belfast, will take place at the college’s Strand Road Campus, Derry on November 7 from 10-2 p.m.

The day, which is open to everyone, will begin with a panel discussion in the morning and will be followed by a series of workshops that include Digital Reporting and Short Form Radio Production; How to Produce a Podcast; and Scripting a News Story for Broadcast.

Participants will also be given advice and guidance on how to progress in the media industry, as well as tips on career progression.

The workshops will be led by three leading experts in the field of multimedia journalism: BBC NI broadcaster and newsreader Jonny Millar, BBC NI producer and studio manager Dan Quick, and multi award winning journalist and former RTE news and current affairs journalist Kathy Donaghy.

Suzanne Rodgers, Curriculum Manager of Media and Journalism at NWRC, said the college was delighted to be partnering with the BBC for the third consecutive year, as part of Digital Cities.

She said: “Last year we were delighted to welcome school and college students from across the North West, to give young people the opportunity to explore the applications and possibilities offered by emerging virtual and augmented reality technology.

“This year the focus of the event will be on short-form content production for online media and radio broadcast, and will include informative practical workshops as well as a panel discussion where participants will be able to get advice from some of the industry’s most respected professionals.

“The event is open to everyone 16+ interested in working in multimedia journalism or the creative industries.

“Last year the event sold out quickly so we’d advise anyone interested to register early.”

To register for the event please log on to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bbc-digital-cities-tickets-77487746937.