Derry lollipop man inspires his own Halloween 'mini me'

Cancer charity thanks lollipop man John and Rosemount Primary School for its recent fundraising efforts

Rosemount P.S. lollipop man inspires his own Derry Halloween 'mini me'

Garrett Hargan

A young school pupil at Rosemount Primary School surprised the lollipop man this morning when he dressed up as him for Halloween.

Talkative lollipop man, John McGinley, has appeared in the Derry News in recent weeks to highlight his sponsored silence which raised funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

It seems John's growing celebrity status hasn't gone unnoticed by the school's pupils.

Along with a coffee morning the school managed to raise over £1,700 for the cancer charity.

The charity has since thanked the school for its efforts: "Macmillan Cancer Support is absolutely delighted to receive the support of Rosemount Primary School. Its lovely to see all the children, staff and parents come together and fundraise for us.

"We receive NO government funding and rely solely on the generosity and support of local schools, businesses and individuals to fund our vital services – like our wonderful Macmillan Nurses, our amazing Welfare Benefits Team and our fantastic Information and Support workers and volunteers at Altnagelvin Hospital."

If you would like to get involved and fundraise for Macmillan, contact 0300 1000 200 or register your event today at www.macmillan.org.uk/yourevent and one of our NI Fundraising Team will be in touch.

