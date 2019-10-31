Going along to the Derry Halloween celebrations? ... Here's what you need to know

Derry City and Strabane District Council have confirmed the traffic and travel arrangements for tonight's Halloween celebrations to ensure a safe and enjoyable week for all.

There will be restrictions in place to allow for the carnival parade and fireworks display.

There will be single lane closures in place from approximately 6.00pm – 8,45pm for the parade along the Strand Road, from Baronet Street to Queen’s Quay Roundabout, and on Foyle Embankment.

The road will also be closed from 6.00pm – 8.45pm on Queen’s Quay Roundabout to Harbour Square Roundabout, along with a section of the Strand Road from Lawrence Hill to Water Street. Diversion routes will be available during this time.

The Peace Bridge will be closed between 7.15pm - 8.45pm.

Public car parks at Queen’s Quay, Victoria Market and Foyle Street will be closed. Strand Road car park will be an accessible car park only.

It is important to note that all times are approximate and that road closures/diversions will be kept to the minimum length necessary to ensure safety.

There will be event parking available in the following cityside car parks - Foyleside Shopping Centre Car Park East, Foyleside West and Quayside Shopping Centre, Foyle Road, Magee Campus (Lawrence Hill), Strand Road, Victoria Market, Society Street, Bishop Street, Carlisle Road and William Street. There will also be parking available in the following Waterside car parks: Alfred Street, Bond’s Hill, Distillery Brae, Simpsons Brae, Spencer Road Car Park and Waterside Health Centre and Oakgrove School.

No parking will be permitted along Baronet Street and Fletcher Avenue.

Vehicles stopping to drop off passengers are advised to park in a safe location and to avoid the immediate vicinity of Queen’s Quay, the Limavady Road/St Columb’s Road junction in order to minimise traffic congestion.

The carnival parade departs Queen’s Quay at 7.15pm and concluding with the finale fireworks spectacular at 8.15pm.