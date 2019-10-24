Derry woman weeps in court as she pleads guilty to theft of £590,000

Contact
Derry Courthouse on Bishop Street
A 44-years-old Derry woman wept in the dock at the city's Crown Court when she pleaded guilty to six charges of fraud by false representation by using her former employer's credit card to withdraw just over £590,000 from the company's accounts.
Tracey Curran, from Moyola Drive in the Shantallow area of the city, admitted committing the six offences between January 2016 and April 2017 when she used the company's Bank of Ireland and American Express cards to withdraw the money.
A barrister for the Public Prosecution Service told Judge Philip Babington that Curran had spent all of the money on the 32 Red internet gambling site.
"She obtained all of the money through fraud and the money has all been lost to the gambling site," he said.
Defence barrister, Eoghan Devlin, said he wanted to engage the services of an accountant to determine the exact amount involved in the fraud.He also handed in to Judge Babington a document from the Gambling Commission which he said contained information directly linked to the offending.
The case was adjourned until 19 Novemberto enable the preparation of medical reports and the defendant was released on continuing bail until then.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The Modern Motherhood event, which takes place this Friday, has been organised by Beyond Birth Mid Ulster.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.