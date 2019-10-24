Derry woman weeps in court as she pleads guilty to theft of £590,000

A 44-years-old Derry woman wept in the dock at the city's Crown Court when she pleaded guilty to six charges of fraud by false representation by using her former employer's credit card to withdraw just over £590,000 from the company's accounts.

Tracey Curran, from Moyola Drive in the Shantallow area of the city, admitted committing the six offences between January 2016 and April 2017 when she used the company's Bank of Ireland and American Express cards to withdraw the money.

A barrister for the Public Prosecution Service told Judge Philip Babington that Curran had spent all of the money on the 32 Red internet gambling site.

"She obtained all of the money through fraud and the money has all been lost to the gambling site," he said.

Defence barrister, Eoghan Devlin, said he wanted to engage the services of an accountant to determine the exact amount involved in the fraud.He also handed in to Judge Babington a document from the Gambling Commission which he said contained information directly linked to the offending.

The case was adjourned until 19 Novemberto enable the preparation of medical reports and the defendant was released on continuing bail until then.