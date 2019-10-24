Well known former teacher Anne Loveday graduates from Derry's NWRC at 71

A Retired Teacher and Lecturer will be among almost 800 students who will graduate from North West Regional College (NWRC) with a Higher Education qualification this year.

Anne Loveday, aged 71, from Donegal, has just completed the two year HND in Textiles at Strand Road Campus. It’s the second time she has completed a HND at NWRC in the past four years, having previously graduated with a HND in Fine Art in 2017.

For Anne, a former Languages lecturer and trained counsellor, Graduation will be a double celebration, as she has also been awarded a BTEC Silver award in recognition of Outstanding Achievement and Commitment to BTEC Studies.

“I decided to pursue my interest in Art when I retired from work,” said Anne. “I’d always been interested in Art and had taken evening classes in pottery, watercolour and life drawing.

“Now Art has become a huge part of my retirement. I’d previously completed a Foundation Diploma in Fine Art in Wolverhampton and when I moved to Iskaheen I wanted to continue studying but I didn’t want to travel to Belfast, so Art at NWRC’s Strand Road campus was perfect for me.

“To anyone my age looking to return to study I’d tell them to go for it. The College is quite big but it’s small enough to make you feel comfortable. There was a wide range of people from different ages in the class.

“I’ve already signed up for my next class at NWRC, this time in Pottery.”

Graduates of Art & Design, Business, Computing, Construction, Engineering and Science, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, Early Years, Health & Social Care, Hospitality, Tourism, Sport, Media, Music and Performing Arts will gather for College’s annual Graduation ceremony at the Millennium Forum on October 30, to mark the successful completion of courses undertaken at the College’s campuses in Derry~Londonderry, Limavady and Strabane.

The MC for the event will be BBC broadcaster and weatherman, Barra Best and guest speaker is the Manager of NWRC’s multi award winning Careers Academy, Finneen Bradley.

Mary Harrigan, Lecturer in Art &Design at NWRC: “I am delighted that Anne’s hard work and determination has been recognised with this Silver Award.

“Anne has been a consistently hard worker and has made a huge contribution to college life at the Department of Art and Design on Strand Road Campus.

“We were delighted to showcase Anne’s work on a number of occasions at the college’s end of year show and wish her the very best for the future.”

Principal and Chief Executive, Leo Murphy said: “As principal of NWRC I am delighted to be sharing this special day with our graduates, recognising these achievements in their academic journey.

“We have just completed another hugely successful year at NWRC and we are ambitious to do more as we continue to prepare our students for the world of work.

“Graduation is a major highlight in our college calendar and a day that many have been looking forward to sharing in the company of fellow students and lecturers, and of course their family and friends, who have supported them every step of the way. I encourage each of our graduates to now to make the most of the opportunities that they have forged for their careers at North West Regional College.