Death Notice - Wednesday 23rd October 2019

COYLE, Ann (nee Doherty) - 21st October 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, wife of Gerry, loving mother of Gerard, Sharon and Hugh, much loved grandmother of Ayisha, Jade, Lucas, Isobel and Anna (late of Little James Street). Funeral from Gerry’s home, 57 Inchview, Hazelbank tomorrow (Thursday) at 9.20am to St Columba’s Church, Long Tower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the Cty Cemetery Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our lady of Knock, pray for her.