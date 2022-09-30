Search

30 Sept 2022

Blooming marvellous! Derry secures top spot in Ulster in Bloom awards

Derry has been announced as the 2022 Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition winners in the the City/Large Town category

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 6:59 PM

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy has praised the Grounds Maintenance and Street Cleansing teams at Council after they once again secured the top prize in the ‘City’ category of the Translink Ulster in Bloom awards.

The annual horticultural competition aims to encourage cities, towns and villages across Northern Ireland to look their best, boosting civic pride through beautiful plant and floral displays.

The winners of the 2022 Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition were officially recognised at special award presentations. The competition was judged over the summer and attracted entries from local councils, community groups, bus and train stations.

Extending her congratulations to the Council teams, Mayor Sandra Duffy said the award was well deserved and praised everyone involved in securing the title for their continued dedication and commitment to their work and in presenting our City and District in the best possible light

“The floral displays and plants around the Council area looked amazing this year, providing a bright and welcoming backdrop for the public in our city centre and towns and villages across the Council.

“Council’s plant and floral presentations, grass cutting and cleansing regimes are also a key element to the physical and environmental regeneration of our region set out in our Community Plan.”

Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition have been announced celebrating horticultural excellence in cities, towns and villages right across Northern Ireland.  Derry won the City/Large Town category.

