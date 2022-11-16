Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 16th November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Eileen Crawford (née Moore), 47 Woodburn Park, Derry

The death has taken place of Eileen Crawford (née Moore), 13th November 2022, (peacefully) in Altnagelvin Hospital after a brief illness, in the presence of her family. A beloved wife of the late Ronnie and a very loving mother of Julie, Sharon, Nigel and the late Shirley. A loving grandmother to Simon, Jamie and Beth, and a great-grandmother to Jensen and Rowan. A dear sister to Jackie, Tommy, Audrey and the late Ronnie, Pauline and Jennifer. An aunt to many nieces and nephews. Will be sorely missed by all her friends and neighbours. A funeral service will take place on Friday, 18th November at 11.30am in Waterside Presbyterian Church, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Peace. What a treasure I have in this wonderful Peace. Buried deep in the heart of my soul. So secure that no power can mine it away. While the years of eternity roll.

James Gerald (Gerald) Mullan, 5 Inglewood Avenue, Coleraine

The death has taken place of James Gerald (Gerald) Mullan, Coleraine and Portstewart, (formerly Ballerin), 15th November 2022, (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of the late Eileen, and loving father of Gerardette, Damian, Paul and Charlie (CP) and devoted grandfather of Aaron, Conor, Caitlin, Teegan and John. Funeral cortege from his home, 5 Inglewood Avenue, Coleraine, BT52 1JY, on Friday, 18th November at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Portstewart. Interment afterwards in Agherton Cemetery, Portstewart. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of Northern Ireland Hospice Please click link to donate. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing daughter, sons, son-in-law Colin, daughters-in-law Tina, Elaine and Katie, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and family circle. St Joseph, pray for him.

Carolann McLaughlin, 4 Little Diamond, Derry

The death has occurred of Carolann McLaughlin, 13th November 2022, (suddenly) at her home, 4 Little Diamond, beloved daughter of Seamus and Laura, loving sister of Jennifer, Sarah-Louise, Catrina and Christine, devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews, loved and sadly missed by her wider family circle and friends. Funeral leaving her home on Friday, 18th November at 10.30am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

Tony McLaughlin, Derry

The death has taken place of Tony McLaughlin, 15th November 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving father of Sean, Lorraine, Kevin, Emma and Rachel, devoted grandfather of Aodhfín, Eva and Margaret-Rose and a dear and loving brother to all his brothers and sisters and will be sadly missed by Sindy. Funeral leaving his daughter Emma’s home, 19 Fountain Street, at 11.00am on Thursday, 17th November to Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan for cremation at 2.00pm. Wake commencing at 12noon today (Wednesday). At rest.

