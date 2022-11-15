Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 15th November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Bogumil Dutkiewicz, 4 Bushmills Road, Coleraine

• Ellen Veronica (Nellie) McCallion, 33 Drummard Park, Hazelbank, Derry

• Michael John McCormick, 49 Drumard Drive, Coleraine

• Robert (Bob) McLaughlin, 102 Westway, Derry

Bogumil Dutkiewicz, 4 Bushmills Road, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Bogumil Dutkiewicz, 11th November 2022, (peacefully) at Hospital. Bogumil, late of 34 Bushmills Road, Coleraine, and formerly Poland. Dearly loved son of Adam and Teresa, loving brother of Marek and Pawel, and father of Dominika. Funeral Mass in St. Malachy’s, Coleraine, on Saturday, 19th November at 11.00am. No flowers please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Ellen Veronica (Nellie) McCallion, 33 Drummard Park, Hazelbank, Derry

The death has taken place of Ellen Veronica (Nellie) McCallion, 12th November 2022, loving mother of Martin, mother-in-law of Kate, devoted grandmother of Orla, Ruairi and Eoin, a much loved great-grandmother, beloved daughter of the late Edward and Ellen and dear sister of Margaret, Anna, Bridie and the late Jimmy, May, Willie, Edward, Josephine and Susie Lily. Funeral from her home, 33 Drummard Park, Hazelbank, on Wednesday at 9.30am for 10o'clock Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Michael John McCormick, 49 Drumard Drive, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Michael John McCormick, 12th November 2022, (suddenly, as a result of an accident), late of 49 Drumard Drive, Coleraine. Dearly loved husband of the late Joanne, father of Robert, stepfather of Johnny and Amy, and a much loved brother. Funeral Service in Wades Funeral Home, on Wednesday at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Marie Curie, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Robert (Bob) McLaughlin, 102 Westway, Derry

The death has taken place of Robert (Bob) McLaughlin, 14th November 2022, (peacefully) at his home, 102 Westway, beloved husband of the late Monica, loving father of Monica, Noel, Helen, Yvonne, Patricia, Dermot, Brian, Gary, Paula, Tracy and the late Joan and John, devoted grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law and uncle. Dear brother of June, Sheila and the late Peggy, Lawrence and Charlie. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery Ardmore. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Macmillan cancer support c/o. Bradley & McLaughlin, Funeral Directors, 31 William Street, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St. Pio intercede for him.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.