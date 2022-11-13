Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 13th November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• William (Geoffrey) Lindsay, 22 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt

• Margaret McDermott, Derry

• Mary Kathleen McGill (née Deery), 85 Slievemore Park, Derry

• Donal (James Donal) McGilligan, 11 Chapel Road, Dungiven

• Mervyn Kenneth McNair, Derry

• Very Reverend Dean David Orr, Derry

• Kathleen O'Neill (née Clyne), late of 60 Coleraine Street, Kilrea

• Teresa O’Reilly (née Ferris), 43 Gortnaghey Road, Co Derry

• Alice (Ali) Rocks, 70 Ballygillen Road Ballinderry

• Teresa Stewart, 2 Friels Terrace, Swatragh

• Josie Trainor (née Kelly), 60 Moneyneena Road, Moneyneena

William (Geoffrey) Lindsay, 22 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt

The death has occurred of William (Geoffrey) Lindsay, 12th November 2022, (peacefully) at his home, 22 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, dearly loved husband of Lorna, precious and much loved daddy of Leanne, Carol and Natalie, a dear father-in-law of David, Paul and Mark, proud granda of Donnie, Mark, Charlie, Lewis, Callie, Annie, Margot and Brodie and a loving brother and brother-in-law. House strictly private. Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 12.30pm to St. Swithin's Parish Church for service at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt at 2.00pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, daughters and the entire family circle.

Margaret McDermott, Derry

The death has occurred of Margaret McDermott, 12th November 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Billy, cherished mother of Linda and Diane, much loved mother in law of Richard and Jacqui, devoted granny of Paul, Jake, Katie and Abbie, and a dear sister of Doris and the late Alan, Iris, Maisie and Myra. Funeral service in All Saints Church Clooney at 2.00pm on Monday, 14th November followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, cheques made payable to Alzheimers Society N.I c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Derry. Peace perfect peace.

Mary Kathleen McGill (née Deery), 85 Slievemore Park, Derry

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary Kathleen McGill (née Deery), (peacefully) at The North West Cancer Centre on 12th November 2022, late of 85 Slievemore Park, Derry. Beloved wife of Charlie, loving mother of Cheree, Michael, Kealan and Leeona and mother in law of Kieran, Majella, Joanne and Sean. Devoted grandmother of Kealan, Eimhín, Gareth and Sean. Dear sister of Tony, Brendan Christy and the late Eileen and Tommy R.I.P. Reposing at her late home. Wake will commence at 12noon Sunday (13th). Funeral from there on Tuesday, 15th November leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetry. Family flowers only please and donations if wished in lieu to Cancer Research U.K c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Saint Padre Pio pray for her.

Donal (James Donal) McGilligan, 11 Chapel Road, Dungiven

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Donal (James Donal) McGilligan (peacefully) at his home surrounded by his loving family on 11th November 2022, late of 11 Chapel Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved son of Eileen and the late Patrick R.I.P. Loving father of Cherina, Donal and Richaela and father in law Kevin and Jemma, devoted grandfather of Shéa, Ella, Cara and Saorla. Loved dearly by his partner Lorraine. Dear brother of Pat and Mary Bridget. Fond uncle of Melissa, Shannon, Daryl & Shane and great uncle of Meaghan and Cade. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral on Monday, 14th November 2022, leaving his late home at 1.15pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Family home private please morning of funeral. Deeply regretted by all his loving family and the entire family circle. Saint Joseph patron of departed souls pray for him.

Mervyn Kenneth McNair, Derry

Tthe death has taken place of Mervyn Kenneth McNair, 10th November 2022, beloved son of Thomas and the late Victoria, loving brother of Sarah, Kurtis, Kelvyn and Callum and a dearly loved uncle and nephew. His remains are reposing at his aunt Lisa’s home, 14 Henry Street. A committal service will take place at Ballyoan Cemetery on Monday at 2.00pm. The Lord is my shepherd.

Very Reverend Dean David Orr, Derry

The death has taken place of the Very Reverend Dean David Cecil Orr, 11th November 2022, (peacefully) at home, adored husband of Valerie, loving father of Richard, David, Melissa and Jonathan and a devoted grandfather. Funeral Service in St. Columb's Cathedral at 11.00am on Tuesday, 15th November, followed by a private family burial. House private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to St. Columb’s Cathedral, c/o the Very Reverend R. Stewart, The Deanery, 30 Bishop Street BT48 6PP.

Kathleen O'Neill (née Clyne), late of 60 Coleraine Street, Kilrea

The death has taken place of Kathleen O'Neill (née Clyne), 11th November 2022, late of 60 Coleraine Street, (suddenly) at Antrim Hospital, beloved wife of the late Aloysius and loving mother of Charles, Anna Mary, Shirley, Martin and Philip, a beloved granny and great granny and dear sister of Agnes, Chrissie, Bernadette and Rita. House private please. Her remains will be reposing in Dempsey’s Funeral Home, 11 Coleraine St, Kilrea, BT51 5QA where everyone is welcome to call on Sunday from 2.00pm to 5.00pm and from 7.00pm to 9.00pm and on Monday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Her remains will leave Dempsey’s Funeral home on Monday at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church Drumagarner. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am followed by Interment afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. St Anthony Pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family and family circle. No flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of the Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital, c/o Dempsey Funeral Directors, 11 Coleraine St. Kilrea BT51 5QA.

Teresa O’Reilly (née Ferris), 43 Gortnaghey Road, Co Derry

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Teresa O’Reilly (née Ferris), (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family on 11th November 2022, late of 43 Gortnaghey Road, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Tommy R.I.P., loving mother of Jacqueline, Celestine, Derek, Sean, Caroline, Sharon, Thomas, Lorraine and the late Richard Declan R.I.P. Loving daughter of the late Patrick and Anna R.I.P and dear sister of Patsy and Vonnie and the late Brendan R.I.P. A devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Reposing at her late residence. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Funeral will take place on Monday, 14th November leaving her late residence at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Immaculate Conception, Gortnaghey. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to Alzheimers Society c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by all her sorrowing family and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

Alice (Ali) Rocks, 70 Ballygillen Road Ballinderry

The death has occurred of Alice (Ali) Rocks, (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family, 12th November 2022. Daughter of the late Lawrence and Sarah R.I.P. and much loved sister of Philip, Bea, Charlie, Marion, Ann, Martina, Nuala, Deirdre, Malachy and the late Kevin R.I.P. Ali's wake will commence on Sunday at 2.00pm. Family time from 10.00pm to 2.00pm please. House private on morning of funeral. Funeral from her late residence, 70 Ballygillen Road Ballinderry on Tuesday, 15th November at 1.20pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick's Church Ballinderry, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can also be viewed on the parish webcam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie (https://www.mariecurie.org.uk)

Teresa Stewart, 2 Friels Terrace, Swatragh

The death has taken place of Teresa Scott (Swatragh), 12th November 2022, beloved daughter of the late Joe and Mary, and loving sister of the late John, Patrick, Philomena (Millar), Mary and Danny. Funeral from her home, 2 Friels Terrace, on Monday, 14th November at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St John Granaghan, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House private, family and close friends welcome. Family only time 11.00pm until 10.00am please.

Josie Trainor (née Kelly), 60 Moneyneena Road, Moneyneena

The death has taken place of Josie Trainor (née Kelly), 11th November 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 60 Moneyneena Road, Moneyneena, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of Hughie, loving mother to Bernie, Philip, Gregory, Claire and Adie and much loved grandmother to Michael, Jamie, Ronan, Ryan, Aaron and Olivia. Sister of the late Brendan Kelly, Betty McGillian and Bridie Kearney, Mother in law of Colette, Eoghan and Karen. Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews and extended family circle. Josie’s remains will leave her late home, 60 Moneyneena Road on Sunday at 12.30pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in St Patricks Church, Keenaught followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family time 10.00pm to 10.00am. You were a wonderful mother, one that never grew old. Your smile was made of sunshine and your heart of solid gold. The day you left and gained your wings our hearts just broke in two. We wish you could have stayed with us, but Heaven needed you. Loved and missed very much. St Jude, Pray for her.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.