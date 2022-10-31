Derry Death Notices - Monday, 31st October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Patrick (Patsy) Begley, 9 Kerr’s Terrace, Derry

• Patrick Breslin, 5 Belmont Park, Derry

• Margaret (Peggy) McErlean (née Doherty), 4 Hunters Park, Bellaghy

• Billy Overend, 25 Castle Street, Bellaghy

• Evelyn Rankin (née Hawthorne), 1 Alexander Terrace, Limavady

Patrick (Patsy) Begley, 9 Kerr’s Terrace, Derry

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Begley, 29th October 2022, (peacefully) at his home, 9 Kerr’s Terrace, beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father of Margaret, Helena and Janice, devoted grandfather of Megan, Jade, Michael, Jack and Hannah and great-grandfather of Kira, Gracie and Serena. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the wider family circle and his many friends. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, 1st November at 10.30am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

Patrick Breslin, 5 Belmont Park, Derry

The death has taken place on 30th October 2022 at Culmore Manor of Patrick Breslin, late of 5 Belmont Park and formerly of 12 Westend Park, Derry. Beloved husband of the late Noeleen, much loved father of Paul, Brian, Michael and Nuala and brother of Mary, Michael, Tony and the late Neil and John. Reposing at his son Paul Breslin’s home, 30 Laurel Drive, Strabane. Funeral leaving his son’s home on Tuesday (1st November) at 9.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/cockhill. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am.

Margaret (Peggy) McErlean (née Doherty), 4 Hunters Park, Bellaghy

The death has taken place of Margaret (Peggy) McErlean (née Doherty) (Bellaghy), 29th October 2022, beloved wife of the late James and loving mother of Margaret (Traynor), Jean (McCloskey), Ann (Mullan), Seamus, Fr. Martin, Marion (Scullion), Geraldine (McFall), Kevin, Patricia (Shaw), Eileen (McGlinchey), Pat and the late Kathleen (Loughlin), daughter of the late Teresa and John Doherty and dear sister of Johnny, Anna Quinn, Olivia Gribbin, Dermott, Patricia Bryson, Seamus and the late Tommy, Kathleen Downey, Marie McCarthy, Rosaleen McAtamney and infant Frances. Funeral from her home, 4 Hunters Park on Tuesday, 1st November at 11.30am for 12.00noon Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy via webcam @ Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and large family circle.

Billy Overend, 25 Castle Street, Bellaghy

The death has taken place of Billy Overend, 30th October 2022, (peacefully) at his home, 25 Castle Street, Bellaghy surrounded by his loving family, William Robert (Billy) much loved husband of Elma, cherished father of Jill, Pamela, Sally, Jan and Brian, dearest father-in-law of James, Aidan, Martin, Maurice and Roslind and a proud grandfather of Beth, Sara and Emma, Callum, Conor and Anna, Harry and James, Maya and Rhys and Alex and a loving brother of Pat. Funeral from his late residence on Tuesday at 1.30pm for service in Ballyscullion Parish Church at approximately 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Billy's wake will commence at 10.00am today (Monday). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Pancreatic Cancer UK and Friends of the Cancer Centre, City Hospital, payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Services, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle. Time passes, memories stay, loved and remembered every day.

Evelyn Rankin (née Hawthorne), 1 Alexander Terrace, Limavady

The death has occurred of Evelyn Rankin (née Hawthorne), 30th October 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Billy, loving mother of Julie (Mee) and John, mother in law of Sean and Cass, a much loved grandmother of Tony, Adam, Jane, Alex and Abi. Dear sister of Ann, David, Jean, Robert, Paul, and the late John. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Private family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am please. Funeral service in her home, 1 Alexander Terrace, Limavady on Tuesday, 1st November at 11.00am followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Palliative Care Unit. Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry BT47 6SB.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.