Derry Death Notices - Friday, 28th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Robert Alexander Rowan Allen, Aughlish Court, Derry



The death has taken place of Robert Alexander Rowan Allen, 27th October 2022, (peacefully) in Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Aughlish Court. Dearly beloved son of the late Robert (Darby) and Annie. Loving father of April, Annie and the late Elizabeth and Anna. Dear brother of Donna, Kenny, Campbell and Andrew. Brother-in-law of Michael, Sylvia and Avril. Funeral service in Adair & Neely Funeral Home on Saturday, 29th October 2022 at 12noon followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Visitors welcome to Adair & Neely Funeral Home, 10-12 Foyle Road on Friday, 28th October between 9.00am to 5.00pm. Donations if wished to The Rainbow Rehoming Centre, Ballygudden Road, Eglinton BT47 3AF.

Mary Cowan (née Cooke), Derry

The death has taken place of Mary Cowan (née Cooke), 26th October 2022, loving mother of Adrian, Lorraine, Michael and James, mother-in-law of Anthony and Tracey, much loved grandmother of Matthew, Cara, Terrianne, Daniel, Molly, Jenna and Connor and a devoted granny to her 13 great-grandchildren and dear sister of George, Dermott and the late Joe and Anne. Mary’s wake will take place in her son’s home, 6 Ballybogie Road, Ardmore. Her remains will be removed from there on Friday at 4.30 pm to St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10o’clock. Interment afterwards in Star of the Sea Cemetery, Faughanvale. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL. Our Lady Star of the Sea intercede for her.

Joan Deeny, Ballyrory, Claudy

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Joan Deeny (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital on 27th October 2022, late of Ballyrory, Claudy, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of Martha and the late Freddie R.I.P. Loving sister of Pat (Kate), Seamus (Nanette), Rose-Mary (Gavan), and Bernadette (Paul). Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT47 4NQ). You are welcome to pay your respects from 6.00pm to 9.00pm Friday (28th) and 1.00pm to 4.00pm Saturday (29th). Removal from the funeral home at 4.00pm to repose in St Joseph’s Church, Craigbane overnight . Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, 30th October at 1.00pm. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Leonardcheshire c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors or online https://www.leonardcheshire.org/get-involved/support-our-work/make-donation Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and the extended family circle.

Geraldine Doherty, 16 Meenaleck Walk, Derry

The death has taken place of Geraldine Doherty, 27th October 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Harry, 16 Meenaleck Walk, Shantallow, loving mother of Christine, Kevin, Maxine, Patrick and the late Lorraine and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister of Ray. House strictly private please for family only. Funeral from her home on Saturday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

Marie Gormley, late of Church St., Claudy and 31 Old City Court, Derry

The death has taken place of Marie Gormley (Claudy and Derry), 26th October, 2022, in Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved daughter of the late Andy and Lily, dear sister of Michael, Andrew, Seamus, Ann and the late John and Martin. RIP. Late of Church St., Claudy and 31 Old City Court, Derry. Marie will repose in her brother Michael's home at 6 Green Mount Gardens, Claudy until funeral to St Patrick's Church, Claudy for 11.00am Requiem Mass on Saturday followed by committal in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrow ing brothers, sisters, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews and complete family circle. Please note, family time only from 11.00pm until 11.00am. Family flowers only with donations in lieu to Ward 26 Altnagelvin Hospital. Requiem Mass can be viewed on line at mcntv/St Patrick's Church Claudy.

Patrick Hasson, 30 Crana View, Ballymacarry, Buncrana

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick Hasson (suddenly but peacefully) at Letterkenny Hospital on 27th October 2022, late of 30 Crana View, Ballymacarry, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Beloved husband of Dorothy and loving father of Melissa , Damien and Emma. Devoted grandfather of Ryan, Robert, Rebecca and Ollie. Loving son of the late John and Sarah R.I.P and dear brother of Jackie, George, Bridie, Margaret, Teeny, Gerard and the late Willie, Mary and Noel R.I.P. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Buncrana from 7.00pm to 8.30pm on Friday, 28th October. You are welcome to pay your respects on Saturday, 29th from 5.00pm to 7.30pm at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, Co Derry, BT474NQ). Removal from the funeral home at 7.30pm to repose in St Joseph’s Church, Banagher overnight. Funeral on Sunday, 30th October at 2.00pm. Cremation will take place on Monday, 31st October at 1.00pm in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co Cavan. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.banagherparish.com/. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

Robert (Bob) Kelly, 74 Hollymount Park, Derry

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Kelly, 26th October 2022, beloved husband of Marie, loving father of Elaine, Robert, Dessy, Brian, Anita and Kathy, a devoted father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Maureen, Betty, Sean, Gerald, Michael, Jim, Thomas, Paul, Martina, Ann and the late Dinny and Maria. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.25am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Jim McGill, late of Gt. James Street, Derry

The death has taken place of Jim McGill, 24th October 2022, (suddenly) (late of Gt. James Street), beloved partner of Joyce Johnstone, loving father of Danielle. Devoted grandfather to Aímee and Katie, dear brother of Genevieve, Lyn, Michael, Alex, Robert and Theresa. Sadly missed by the wider family circle. Funeral leaving Joyce’s home, 214 Clon Dara, Skeoge, on Saturday, 29th October at 10.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

Padraig O'Neill, 55 Killowen Drive, Magherafelt

The death has occurred of Padraig O'Neill (Magherafelt), 26th October 2022, 55 Killowen Drive, beloved son of Rose Bradley and loving brother of Gavin, Kerrie (Doyle) brother in law Johnny, and Caoimhe, Eimear, Micheal and Seaninin Caldwell, partner of Shannon. Funeral from his home, 55 Killowen Drive on Saturday, 29th October at 10.15am for 11.00 Requiem Mass in Church of St John Milltown, Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his family and friends. Family Time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am.

