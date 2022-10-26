Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 26th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Yvonne Campbell, 4 Station Road, Desertmartin

• John Craig, 15 Carmoney Road, Campsie

• John (Sean) McAlorum, 122 Drumachose Park, Limavady

• Charlie McDermott, 16 Oakfield Crescent, Derry

• James McFaul, 5 Kingsfort Park, Derry

• Hugh McGill, 22 Beech Road, Drumsurn (Updated arrangements)

The death has occurred of Yvonne Campbell, 25th October 2022m (suddenly) at her home, 4 Station Road, Desertmartin, dearly loved daughter of the late George and Eva, much loved sister of Florence, Robert, May, David, William and Elsie, a dear sister-in-Law and a much adored aunt and great aunt. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Wednesday evening (October 26th) from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral from her home on Thursday, 27th October at 1.00pm to Lecumpher Presbyterian Church for service at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Forever loved and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

The death has taken place of John Craig, 25th October 2022, (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, beloved husband of the late Joan, loving father of Susie and Richard, dear father-in-law of David and Barbara, much loved grandfather of Helen, Rachel, Caroline and Suzanne and brother of Kathleen, Marion and the late Richard. Funeral from his home, 15 Carmoney Road, Campsie, on Thursday at 1.25pm for funeral service in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church at 2o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining burying ground. Family flowers only please but if wished donations in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. The Lord is my Shepherd.

The death has taken place of John (Sean) McAlorum, 24th October 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 122 Drumachose Park, Limavady. Beloved husband of Sinead, son of John and the late Marianne R.I.P., dear brother of Terry, Marguerite and Michaeline. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Home,10 Ballyclose Street, Limavady today (Wednesday) from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral will leave from O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Home on Thursday at 9.35am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in Christ the King Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Diabetes UK NI 1st Floor, Lisburn Square House, 10 Haslems Ln, Lisburn BT28 1TW. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

The death has taken place of Charlie McDermott, 25th October 2022, (peacefully) with his daughters Siobhan and Martina by his side at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of Marlborough Road), beloved husband of Berna, loving father of Siobhan and Martina, devoted grandfather of Andrew, Loren and Matthew and great-grandfather of Clodagh, dear son of the late Charlie and Bella, loving brother of Michael, Patrick and the late Elish, Peggy, Kathleen, Maureen and Sheila and a loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home 16 Oakfield Crescent on Thursday, 27th October at 10.20am to St. Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Termonbacca. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

The death has occurred of James McFaul, 24th October 2022, beloved husband of Ann, 5 Kingsfort Park, loving father of Ruairi and the late baby James Oliver and dear brother of Betty, Vincent and the late Sean and Maureen. James’ wake will take place in his home on Wednesday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm for family and friends only please. Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

The death has taken place of Hugh McGill, 22nd October 2022, (suddenly but peacefully), beloved husband of Deirdre; loving stepfather of Wendy and Daniel (Cora) and a much adored granda. Son of the late Harry and Ellen T and dear brother of Mary (Convery), Tommy, Patrick, Harry and Sarah (McLaughlin). Funeral from his late residence, 22 Beech Road, on Thursday at 11.15am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St. Matthew’s Church, Drumsurm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

