Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 25th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Amy Elizabeth Chapman (née Paul), formerly of 137, Glen Road Maghera

• Andrew (M.M.) Charles, 73 Westland Road, Magherafelt

• Peggy Conway (née Bradley), 65 High Street Draperstown

• Catria McCarron, 22 Cashel Hill Park, Derry

• Frances McGowan (née Traynor), 27 Violet Street, Derry

• Peter McGuigan, 1 Drumderg Cottages, Draperstown

• James O'Neill, formerly of Tirnoney, Maghera

• Stanley Power, Derry

The death has occured of Amy Elizabeth Chapman (née Paul), (peacefully) on 19th October 2022 at Stretton Hall Nursing Home, Shropshire, formerly of 137, Glen Road Maghera, dearly loved Wife of Andrew and much-loved Sister of James, David, Robert, Hugh, Margaret, and Kenneth. Will always be loved and remembered by the entire family circle. Asleep in the love of God which is in Jesus Christ. In the hope of the Resurrection.

The death has taken place of Andrew (M.M.) Charles, 23rd October 2022, late of 73 Westland Road, beloved husband of the late Cora and loving father of Paul and the late Russell and Leslie, brother of the late Allen, Harry, Bobby and Willie. Funeral Service will be held in St Comgall’s Church of Ireland Desertmartin on Tuesday, 25th October at 3.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son, daughter in law Catherine, nephews, nieces and family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus. House strictly private.#

The death has taken place of Peggy Conway (née Bradley) late of 65 High Street Draperstown. Beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother to Jolene, Eamon, Stephen, Jacqueline, Lisa, Gary, Christopher and Tanya. Daughter of the late Philip and Cassie Bradley. Beloved sister of Philip, John (deceased), Mary-Bridget (deceased)Teresa, Paddy, Jean, Philomena, Nancy, Laurance, Matt (deceased) Mick, Culla and extended family. Devoted nanny to her grandchildren. Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday 26th October at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Holy Rosary Church, Draperstown. Burial afterwards in Straw Cemetery. Jesus, Mary and St Joseph pray for her.

The death has occurred of Catria McCarron, 23rd October 2022, (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, formerly of 22 Cashel Hill Park. A dearly beloved Mother of Amanda and James. A much-loved sister of Patrick and James and sister-in-law of Barbara. A devoted Grandmother of Kerry, Katie and Faith Catria. Great-aunt to Miaya, Grace, Olivia, Jason Patrick and Leo Rex. A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, 26th October 2022 at St Joeseph’s Chapel, Galliagh at 11.00am. Followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Catria will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes Intercede for her.

The death has taken place of Frances McGowan (née Traynor), 24th October 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Liz, Jackie, William, Noelle, Brian, John, Frances, Michael and Christopher and a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister of Sheila, Willie, Eilish, John, Marie and the late Annie and Mickey. House private please. Family and close friends only please. Funeral from her home, 27 Violet Street, on Wednesday at 9.40am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb's Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT47 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

The death has taken place of Peter McGuigan, beloved husband of the late Patricia, and loving father of Peter, Gerard, Martin, Damien and Caroline and father in law of Katie, Patricia, Richard, Cathy and Merdelle. Devoted grandfather to Andrea, Catherine, Martin, Claire, Peter, Luke, Ethan, Ruby, Bethany and great grandfather to Caitlin, Kyle, Mikey, Charlotte, Connie, Darragh and Finn. Son of the late Patrick and Susan and brother of the late Mary (McCloskey) Patsy and Joe. Funeral from his late residence, 1 Drumderg Cottages, Draperstown, on Wednesday, 26th October at 1.40pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass at St. Eugene's Church, Moneyneena. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family time from 10.00pm - 10.00am. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

The death has occurred of James O’Neill, late of St Albans, England and formerly of Tirnoney, Maghera, on 8th October 2022. Husband of the late Theresa and loving father of Kathleen and Bernadette, son of the late Charles and Bridget and dear brother of the late Patrick, John, Charlie, and Mary. Funeral from his nephew’s home Larry O’Neill, 18 Grillagh Road, Tirnoney, Maghera on Wednesday, 26th October at 10.15am for 11.00 Requiem Mass in St John the Baptist Church, Swatragh via webcam st-john-baptist-swatragh - MCN (mcnmedia.tv)) Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his family and friends. Family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am. James’ wake will commence at 2.00pm on Tuesday, 25th October.

The death has taken place of Stanley Power, 24th October 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of the late Ann, a much-loved brother of Nell and the late Micky, Jackie, Gabriel, Vinny, Jim, Maureen and Ann. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, 27th October 2022 at 12noon in St Columba’s Church Long Tower, followed by burial in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Dementia NI, North City Business Centre, 2 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast, BT15 2GG. Wake from his sister Nell’s home 1 Glendara, Foyle Road from 3.00pm Tuesday, 25th October. Stanley will be sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

