Derry Death Notices - Saturday 22nd October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Harold Connor, 71 Ard Na Smoll, Dungiven

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Harold Connor (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family on 21st October 2022, late of 71 Ard Na Smoll, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Mary Kathleen, loving father of Michelle O’Connor (Rory) and Ryan (Donna). Devoted grandfather of Ruairí (Marisa), Keenan (Emma), Shay, Ben, Scarlett, Kai and great grandfather of Olive. Son of the late William and Margaret Connor R.I.P. and dear brother of Yvonne, Noel, Debbie, Leslie, Robert and the late Barbara, Hazel and Alison R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence from 1.00pm Saturday. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Funeral will take place on Monday, 24th October leaving his late residence at 12.15pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of Immaculate Conception, Gortnaghey. Interment immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven Graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT Altnagelvin Ward 26 c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

Harry (Henry) Ferris, 13 Hillside Road, Upperlands, Swatragh

The death has occurred of Harry (Henry) Ferris, (Upperlands) 21st October 2022, dear brother of Pat, Jeannie, Mary Ann (Kelly), Kathleen (Woods) and the late James, Margaret (McKenna), John and Bridget (McCann). Funeral from his home, 13 Hillside Road on Sunday, 23rd October at 11.15am for 12.00noon Mass in Church of St. John the Baptist Granaghan, via webcam st-john-baptist-swatragh - MCN (mcnmedia.tv)), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Kevin McGuinness, 51 Belvoir Park, Culmore

The peaceful death has taken place at Waterside Hospital of Kevin McGuinness, 51 Belvoir Park, Culmore, Derry BT48 8PQ, predeceased by his loving wife Brigid McGuinness (née McEleney), formerly Mindoran, Clonmany. Loving Brother of Rosemary McMenamin, the late Grace Rooney and Margaret McCloskey, the late Bishop James McGuinness. His remains are reposing at his home. Funeral leaving from there on Sunday, 23rd October at 10.15am, going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Waterside Hospital, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors. House private please from 10.00lm til 11.00am. On the morning of the funeral, family, neighbours and close friends only please. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany. Kevin will be sadly missed by his family and friends and all who knew him. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul, Padre Pio pray for him.

Kieran McMacken, Enniskillen, Co. Clare (late of 132 Main Street, Dungiven)

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kieran McMacken, (suddenly) at

his home in Newmarket-on-Fergus, Ennis, Co. Clare, late of 132 Main Street, Dungiven. Beloved son of the late Vincent and Maura McMacken R.I.P. Loving father to Veena and Rianne. Beloved brother of Anne Mullin (Finbarr), Angela McClarey (Noel), Sheila, Judith Fennelly (Pat), James, Patrick, Gabriel (Carmel), Therese Kelly (Kevin) and Grainne. Beloved uncle to his many neices, nephews and their children. Survived by his former wife Sinead. Reposing at his late residence, 7 Gleann Cora, Newmarket-on-Fergus. Eircode V95DX58 on Saturday, 22 October 2022, 11.00am - 9.00pm. Kieran's funeral will take place on Sunday, 23rd October at 1.00pm in the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Newmarket-on-Fergus followed by burial afterwards in Kilmacreehy cemetery Liscannor Co Clare. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.newmarketonfergusparish.ie/webcam/. A remembrance Mass will be held for Kieran in Dungiven, arrangements later.

Martin McNicholl, 40 Shanlongford Road, Ringsend (Updated funeral arrangements)

The death has taken place of Martin McNicholl, 19th October 2022, (suddenly) at his home, 40 Shanlongford Road, Ringsend, beloved husband of Rose, his loving family Emma, Sarah, and Laura. Father-in law of Peter, Darragh and Daniel. Devoted grandfather of Aimee, Peter, Michael, Conor, Emmet, Ruairí and Grace. Dear son of the late Michael and Rose R.I.P., brother of Christina, Roisin, Anne, Patricia and Brian. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Private family time from 10.00pm to 12noon please. Funeral will leave from his home on Sunday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm in St Matthew’s Church Drumsurn followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Northern Ireland Children's Hospice, Horizon House, 18 O'Neill Rd, Glengormley, Newtownabbey BT36 6WB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Martha (Meta) Spratt (née Riddles), 9 Roe Gardens, Derry

The death has taken place of Martha (Meta) Spratt (née Riddles), 20th October 2022, beloved partner of Derek, loving mother of Amanda, Jonathan, Jason, Gary and Susan, much loved grandmother of Shanagh, Curtis, Benn, Adam, Corey, Jamie, Jackson, Oliver, Layla and Brodie, and a dear sister and aunt. Deeply regretted by all her family and close friends. Funeral from her home, 9 Roe Gardens, on Sunday at 1.00pm for service in Glendermott Parish Church at 1.30pm. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Macmillan Cancer Care, 5A Sterling House, 478 Castlereagh Road, Belfast, BT5 6BQ. The Lord is my shepherd.

Ena Thompson (née Forrett), 40 Braefield, Claudy

The family regretfully inform you that Ena Thompson (née Forrett) has passed away on 21st October at home 40 Braefield, Claudy BT47 4DX, after a long illness which she faced with great strength and courage in the loving care of her daughter Denise and her beloved and adored grandchildren Teighan and Torin McGlynn. Loving mother of Colin and her grandchildren Struan and Miya in Scotland. Dear sister of the late Bertha, sister in law to Sandy and loving aunt to Fiona. Formerly of Ceres, Fife, Scotland. Ena has spent her later years living happily in Claudy with her close family. She has been a great friend and support to many who knew her as Enya. Ena's Funeral Service for family and friends will be held on Monday in her home at 12noon followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Marie Curie City friends of Marie Curie. 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry BT47 2NL.

