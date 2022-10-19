Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 19th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Patrick (Patsy) Feeney, 22 Cloghole Road, Campsie

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Feeney, 18th October 2022, beloved husband of Bernadette, 22 Cloghole Road, Campsie, loving father of Noleen, Theresa, Brian and the late Colette and baby Frances, much loved grandfather of Gemma, Liam, Mark, Lucy, Emma, Aidan, Michael, Conor and Aimee and great-grandfather of Serena and Sofia. Patsy's remains will be removed from W.J. O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home on Wednesday at 2.00pm. Funeral from his home, on Thursday, at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Lily Kelly, 26 Linsfort Drive, Derry

The death has occurred of Lily Kelly, 18th October 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved daughter of the late Henry and Maggie, loving sister of Anne, Harry, Liam, Seamus and Thomas, a dear and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 26 Linsfort Drive on Thursday the 20th. October at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

Jean Love, 39 Loves Road, Magherafelt

The death has taken place of Jean Love, 18th October 2022, (peacefully) at Brooklands Care Home, 39 Loves Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved sister of the late Kathleen, Margaret and Samuel, dearest sister-in-law of Margaret and also a loving aunt and great-aunt. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Wednesday evening from 7-00pm - 8.00pm. Funeral Service in Garvin’s Funeral Home on Thursday, 20th October at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Christ Church Churchyard, Castledawson. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Stroke Association NI, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

Bernice Lorensa Muldolwney (née Robinson), 11 Curryfree Road, Derry

The death has taken place of Bernice Lorensa Muldolwney (née Robinson), 17th October 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family, formerly of 11 Curryfree Road, Derry) much loved mother of Josophine, Patrick and Edward, adored grandmother of Samuel, dearest sister of Annie (Canada). Service of Thanksgiving for her life in D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ on Wednesday, 19th October at 11.15am followed by burial in Roselawn Cemetery, Belfast (arrival time approximately 2.15pm). Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (at above Funeral Home address). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Paschal (Phadráig) McCloskey, Dungiven

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Paschal McCloskey (Phadráig) peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 17th October 2022. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of the late Jim and Kathleen R.I.P., loving brother of Damian, Mary (Trolan), Sabina (O' Kane) Seamus, Patricia (Millar) Raymond and the late Majella (Sweeney) R.I.P. Reposing at his brother Damian’s home 109 Curragh Road, Dungiven. Funeral will take place on Thursday, 20th October leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Matthew’s Church Drumsurn. Interment immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to Action Cancer c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, brothers, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Our Lady Of Knock pray for him.

Maura McCusker (née Tracey), 151 Sawel Place, Dungiven



We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Maura McCusker (née Tracey), (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family on 18th October 2022. May she rest in peace. Late of 151 Sawel Place, Dungiven, beloved wife of the late Francis R.I.P., loving mother of Majella (Moira), Tony (Michelle), Colm (Andrea), Gareth (Jo-Anne), Darrell (Michelle), Francine (Paul) and Corrine (Sean). Devoted grandmother of Éireann, Pádraig, Malachy, Eimear, Fergal, Clodagh, Cillian, Enya, Ciara, Michael, Tristan, Teigan, Quinn, Kellan, Jake, Sean, Annabelle, Jamie, Cayden, Sophia, Conor and Grace. Loving daughter of the late Manus and Joan Tracey R.I.P and dear sister of Chris, Teresa, Briege, Paula, Carmel, Bernie, Gerard, Cahal, Michael, Majella, Gabriel, Liam, Tony, Noel, Damien, Frankie and the late infant Martina and infant Martin R.I.P. Wake and funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT Altnagelvin I.C.U c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sons, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and the entire family circle. Our Lady Queen of the most holy rosary pray for her.

P.J. O'Kane, 4 McGurks Villas, Gulladuff

The death has occured of P.J. O’Kane (Lavey), 18th October 2022 P.J. R.I.P. beloved husband of Sadie and loving father of Ann (Ward), Francis, Josephine (Shaw) and Patrick, son of the late Henry Hugh and Rosie and dear brother of Jimmy, Bessie, Rosaleen, Mick, Hughie, Leo, Ann and the late Phelim, Martin and Philomena. Funeral from his home, 4 McGurks Villas, Gulladuff on Thursday, 20th October at 10.40am for 11.00 Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Lavey, https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-our-lady-of-mercy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his family and friends. House private, Strictly family only.

