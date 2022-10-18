Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 18th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Reginald Joseph (Reggie) Commander, 32 Fanad Drive, Derry

• Mary Ann Hepburn, 55 Janes Valley, Limavady

• Margaret Knight (née McCourt), 26 Beechwood Avenue, Derry

• Gerry McKeefry, 23 Lough Road, Ballymaguigan

The death has taken place of Reginald Joseph (Reggie) Commander, 17th October 2022, (peacefully) at his home 32 Fanad Drive, (formerly of Nailor’s Row), beloved husband of Sheila, loving father of Annabelle, Breige, Theresa, Sheila, Larry, Kathleen and Reggie, devoted grandfather to Theresa, Bridget, Kathleen, Dean, Gemma and Grace and great-grandfather to Ollie, a much loved father-in-law to Steve, Patrick, Kevin and Martin. A dear brother to all his brothers and sisters, loved and sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, 19th October at 9.30amto St. Mary’s Church Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. St. Peregrine pray for him.

The death has occurred of Mary Ann Hepburn, 18th October 2022, (peacefully) passed away at her own home surrounded by her loving family, 55 Janes Valley, Limavady. Much loved wife of Sammy, loving mother and of Rachel, and stepmother Tracey and Katrina also a dear sister and Aunt. Funeral leaving her late home on Thursday at 9.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in Christ the King Limavady, followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired and cheques payable to Marie Curie and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21Aghanloo ind Est., Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. Our lady of knock pray for her.

The death has taken place of Margaret Knight (née McCourt), 16th October 2022, loving wife of Sean, 26 Beechwood Avenue, beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth and Seamus McCourt, and dear sister of Susan, Bernadette, Ita, Geraldine, Patricia, Agnes, Ann, Nellie, Seamus, Redmond, Eugene and the late Mary and Willie. Sadly missed by The McNulty family circle. House private please. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Tuesday from 4.00pm - 5.00pm. Her remains will then be removed to St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie North West, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

The death has taken place of Gerry McKeefry (Ballymaguigan), 17th October 2022, beloved husband of the late Philomena and dear brother of the late Tommy, Jim, Margaret Rogers and Annie Bradley. Removal from his home 23 Lough Road on Tuesday, 18th October arriving Church of St. Trea Newbridge at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

