Derry Death Notices - Monday, 17th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-
• Celine McDowell, Iniscarn Court, Derry
• Emily Nimock, Rathain Fold, Coleraine
Celine McDowell, Iniscarn Court, Derry
The death has taken place of Celine McDowell, 16th October 2022, (peacefully) at Culmore Manor Nursing Home, (formerly of Iniscarn Court), beloved daughter of the late John and Elizabeth, loving sister of Josie, Gerard and the late John, Gretta and Axie, dear sister-in-law of Mary, a devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her nephew’s home, 26 Sandringham Drive, on Tuesday, 18th October at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.
Emily Nimock, Rathain Fold, Coleraine
The death has occurred of Emily Nimock, 14th October 2022, (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, late of Rathain Fold, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Walter, much loved mum of Linda and (Noel), Lyle and (Steph), sister-in-law of Sadie and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. House private. Service of thanksgiving in First Coleraine Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke or Cancer Research NI c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.
If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.
