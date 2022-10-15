Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 15th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Richard Cudden, 28 Tirkane Road, Maghera

• Bernard (Brian) Hegarty, 12 Creggmount, Claudy

• Patrick Joseph (Patsy) Kelly, 252 Hillhead Road, Castledawson

• Geraldine (Deannie) Richardson (née Ferry), 7 Kenmare Park, Foyle Springs

Richard Cudden, 28 Tirkane Road, Maghera

The death has occurred of Richard Cudden (Maghera), 14th October 2022, loving father of Janine, Ryan, Fergal and Aleena, loving partner of Moira, father in law of Roisin, Kenny, Cushla, Matthew, grandfather to Trea, Carla, Caolan and Cliona. Son of the late Richard and Margaret and dear brother of Hugh and Larry. Funeral from his home, 28 Tirkane Road on Sunday, 16th October at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church Glen via webcam at st-patricks-church-maghera - MCN (mcnmedia.tv) , interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends.

Bernard (Brian) Hegarty, 12 Creggmount, Claudy

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bernard (Brian) Hegarty peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 13th October 2022, late of 12 Creggmount, Claudy. Beloved brother of Betty, Maureen, Eileen, Michael and the late Pat, Jim, Grace and John R.I.P. Brian will repose in St Patrick's Church, Claudy on Saturday, 15th October from 5.00pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, 16th October at 11.30am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the extended family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

Patrick Joseph (Patsy) Kelly, 252 Hillhead Road, Castledawson

The death hass occurred of Patrick Joseph (Patsy) Kelly (Castledawson),13th October 2022, (suddenly) at home, 252 Hillhead Roadd BT45 8EF. Much loved son of the late Henry and Sarah and beloved brother of Susan, Marie McLaughlin, Eamon, Anthony, Eugene, Hugh and the late Harry. Funeral from J. A. Gormley's Funeral Home on Saturday, 15th October for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Lavey. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be view at: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-of-mercy. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of Irish Pilgrimage Trust (Lourdes). Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces and family circle.

Geraldine (Deannie) Richardson (née Ferry), 7 Kenmare Park, Foyle Springs

The death has occurred of Geraldine (Deannie) Richardson (née Ferry), 13th October 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her three loving daughters, beloved wife of the late Brian, loving mother of Helen, Anne and Brenda, mother-in-law of Alan and John, much loved granny of Brian, Hannah, Connor, Kate, Rachael and James, devoted great-granny of Bailie-Anne and Beth and dear sister of Moya, Tony, Eileen, Theresa, Monica and Paul. Her remains will be reposing in her home, 7 Kenmare Park, Foyle Springs. Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.30am for 11o'clock Funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul, Steelstown (Fuel Poverty) C/o W J O'Brien & Son Funeral Directors, Eglinton or via any family member. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Anthony intercede for her.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.