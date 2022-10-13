Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 13th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Winnifred Una Boyd, 92 Lismoyle Road, Swatragh

The death has taken place of Winnifred Una Boyd, 12th October 2022, (peacefully) at the Causeway Hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late Billy, 92 Lismoyle Road, Swatragh, devoted mother of William, Trevor, Amanda, Fiona, Monica and the late Patricia, a dear Mother-in-Law, a loving grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother and dearest sister of Brenda and the late Sammy and Cyril. All welcome at the Family home (Family time from 10.00pm to 11.00am please). Funeral from her home on Saturday, 15th October at 12.45pm to Drimbolg Reformed Presbyterian Churchyard for committal at 1.30pm, followed by A Service of Thanksgiving in the adjoining Church. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Drimbolg Reformed Presbyterian Church and Macmillan Cancer Support, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

John Donnelly, 97 Carnhill, Derry

The death has occurred of John Donnelly, 10th October 2022, late of Keenaghan, Co Armagh and 97 Carnhill, Derry, husband of Kathleen, father of Sean, Peter, Karen, Declan, Gareth and the later Adrian, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of Barney, Ann, Mary, Gerry and the late Sr. Margaret and Fergus. His remains are reposing at his son’s home, 3 Cottage Row, Eglinton on Thursday from 2.00pm - 9.00pm and family and friends are welcome to attend. Funeral from there on Friday at 9.20am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, Collegeland, Co Armagh.

John Mitchell January, 43 Massey Avenue, Limavady

The death has taken place of John Mitchell January, 11th October 2022, (peacefully) passed away at his late home, surrounded by his loving family at 43 Massey Avenue, Limavady. Beloved husband of May, much loved father of Alan, Louise, David, Noel, dear father in law of Mary, Victor, Susan and Lynne, dear grandfather of Laura, Rachael, Aimee, Ben, Hannah, Rebekah, Jack, John and Holly, great grandfather of Grace and Reuben. Private family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Funeral will leave his late home on Friday 14th at 1.30pm for service in Christ Church Limavady at 2.00pm. Burial in adjoining Churchyard immediately after. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Christ Church Limavady, c/o Browns Funeral Directors 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road Limavady BT49 0HE. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Michael McDonald, 16 Rathain Fold, Union Street, Coleraine

The death has occurred of Michael McDonald, 10th October 2022, (suddenly) at his home, Michael, 16 Rathain Fold, Union Street, Coleraine, dearly loved son of Margaret and Jack, much loved father of Tracy, loving grandfather of Paige and dear brother of Lynne, Dawn and Alan. Service in Murdock’s Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Friday at 11.00am followed by interment in Ballywillan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for R.N.L.I. (Portrush) c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

Noel Shiels, 2 Foyle Park, Derry

The death has taken place of Noel Shiels, 11th October 2022, (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice. Beloved Husband of the late Bridie and Loving Father of Michelle, dear brother of the late Marion, Tillie and Patsy. Funeral from his home, 2 Foyle Park, on Friday, 14th October at 11.30am to Saint Columba's Church, Longtower for service at 12.00noon. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Noel will repose at his home on Thursday, 13th October for those wishing to pay their respects from 4.00pm until 9.00pm and on Friday, 14th October, on the morning of the Funeral from 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to Foyle Hospice.

