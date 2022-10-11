Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 11th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Edith Josephine Anderson (née Goligher), 126 Duncastle Park, Derry

The death has occurred of Edith Josephine Anderson (née Goligher), 10th October 2022, (peacefully) in Ardlough Care Home. Dearly beloved wife of Sammy, loving sister of Betty, Olive and the late Pearl, Bobby and Billy. Funeral Service in her late home, 126 Duncastle Park on Thursday, 13th October at 2.00pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dementia NI, Fundraising Team, Unit 47 North City Business Park, 2 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast, BT15 2GG. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

Maurice James Craig, 24 Learmount Road, Claudy

The death has occurred of Maurice James Craig, 10th October 2022, (peacefully) at his home, 24 Learmount Road, Claudy (in the tender loving care of his family in his 71st year) much loved husband of Carol, devoted father of Peter and partner Andrea, Joanne and husband John, Iain and partner Laura, adored pape of Kesiah, Dylan, Leoni, Amelia, Jayden, Cooper and Tyler, dearest brother of the late Edna. Funeral leaving his late home on Wednesday, 12th October at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Upper Cumber Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm burial afterwards in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

John (Jackie) Frazer, Sheskin Gardens, Derry

The death has taken place of John (Jackie) Frazer, 9th October 2022, (peacefully) in Melmount Manor Nursing Home, late of Sheskin Gardens. Dearly beloved husband of Hilda, loving father of Derek, dear father-in-law of Glenda, devoted grandfather of Scott and Ross. Funeral service in Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Wednesday, 12th October at 12noon, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church c/o Mr S Ramsey, 14 Broomhill Court, Derry, BT47 6WP. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

Margaret Elizabeth Molloy, Derry

The death has taken place of Margaret Elizabeth Molloy, 9th October 2022, (peacefully) in Altnagelvin Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Billy, devoted mother of Sandra, Linda, Carol and Valerie, dear mother-in-law of Brian, David, Lee and Brian, loving grandmother of Ryan, Aaron, Adam, Hanna and Amy. Funeral Service in Glendermott Parish Church on Tuesday, 11th October at 1.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Glendermott Church c/o Parish Office, Church Brae, Derry, BT47 2LS. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

Lorna McCormick (née Pitts), Ashgrove Park, Magherafelt

The death has taken place of Lorna McCormick (née Pitts), 10th October 2022 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Lorna, formerly of Ashgrove Park, Magherafelt, latterly of Brooklands Care Home, dearly loved daughter of the late Tommy and Minnie, much loved sister of the late Kathleen, Tommy, Pricilla and Maureen, loving partner of the late David (McClure) and also a loving aunt and great-aunt. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Arthritis Research UK, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donation’s A/c). Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

Delphanine McKenna (née Neeson), 4 The Square, Draperstown

The death has occurred of Delphanine McKenna (née Neeson), 7th October 2022, late of 4 The Square Draperstown, (peacefully) at Ann's Nursing Home, Moneymore. Beloved wife of the late Pat, daughter of the late Charles and Gretta Neeson (Maghera), loving and devoted sister to Pamela (Mc Nicholl) Virginia (O' Kane) the late James, Mary (Devlin, Philadelphia) Annie (Loughlin, Sheffield) Rita (Sharpe, California) Lawrence, Philomena (Shivers) Alice (O' Donnell) Colette (Kimberly, Birmingham). Viewing at Murray's Funeral Home (46a St.Patricks Street, Draperstown) on Tuesday, 11th October from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral to St. Columba's Church, Straw at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sister's, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, her partner Bobby and wider family circle. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

Margaret Mary (May) Smyth, Derry

The death has taken place of Margaret Mary (May) Smyth, 10th October 2022, (peacefully) in Cornfield Care Centre. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret, dear sister of the late Sadie, loving aunt of Linda, great-aunt of Jonathan and Sarah. Funeral Service in Adair and Neely Funeral Home, 10 Foyle Road, on Wednesday, 12th October at 2.30pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church c/o Liz Jackson, 4 Glenabbey Cottages, Derry, BT48 8LP. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

