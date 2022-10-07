Derry Death Notices - Friday, 7th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick Joseph (Patsy) Moore peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 6th October 2022, late of 16 Dernaflaw Cottages, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Bernie and loving father of Darren (Rhonda), Caroline (Paul), Gary(Eilís),Paula (Johnnie) and Patrick. Devoted grandfather of Jamie, Nadine, Caoimhe, Kain, Darach, Orlagh, Taylor-Leigh, Ellie, Fiachra, Aoibhinn, Eimear, Demi-May, Kayleigh and Donnach. Wake will commence today (Friday) at 12noon. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Funeral on Saturday, leaving his late home at 2.00pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle. Saint Joseph patron of departed souls pray for him.

The death has occurred of Raymond Rogan, 6th October 2022, at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved husband of the Late Margaret, loving father of Donna, Paul, Suzanne, Geraldine and Aaron, much loved grandfather, great grandfather and father in law. Funeral from his home, 10 Abbey Park on Saturday at 10.30am to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link : http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Family flowers only. If wished donations in lieu to the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital, c/o Sean Carr, Funeral Director. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

