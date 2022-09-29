Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 29th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

The death has taken place of Karen Christine Caldwell (née Sproule), 27th September 2022,, (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of 53 Rossdale and Newbuildings. Dearly beloved wife of Eric, a loving mother of Lauren and Jessica, granny of Rex. A much-loved daughter of Barton and Carol and daughter-in-law of Pamela and William. A loving sister of Mark, Julie, Nicola and Jenna, and sister-in-law of Leanne, Claire, Lee, Brian, Fiona, Richard, James and Sarah. A funeral service will take place on Sunday, 2nd October 2022 at 1.30pm in Ebrington Presbyterian Church, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Ebrington Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Julie Faulkner, 22 Glenaden Hill, Derry, BT47 2LJ. Karen will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends.

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Francis (Francie/Frank) Hampson peacefully at Longfield Care Home on 28th of September 2022, formerly of Bradagh Fold, Dungiven. Beloved son of the late John and Mary Jane R.I.P., a loving brother, uncle and great uncle. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home. Viewing from 6.00pm to 8.00pm today (Thursday). Leaving the funeral home at 8.00pm on Thursday to repose in St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Foreglen. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 10.00am, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. St Joseph patron of the the departed souls pray for him.

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Jane Kilgallen (née O’Kane), aged 89 years, (peacefully) at her home in White Plains, New York, 24th September 2022. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. Jane is survived by her husband of 57 years, her three children & their spouses, Roisin Barry (Kevin) of Fairfield, CT; Colum Kilgallen (Clare) of Greenwich, CT; Eugene Kilgallen of Paris, France; and her five grandchildren, Stephanie and Kyle Barry and Peter, John, and Daniel Kilgallen. Also surviving her are her siblings Thomas (Mary-Ann), Jim (the late Maureen), Carmel, Eithna Linehan (the late Joe), and Colm (the late Dymphna), her sisters-in-law Clodagh O'Kane, Kathleen O'Kane, Helen O'Kane, and Nuala Kilgallen; her brothers-in-law Patsy Kelly, Mickey O'Kane, Frank Kilgallen (Sheila), Mike Kilgallen (the late Rita), Thomas Kilgallen (the late Kathleen), and many, many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jane is predeceased by her siblings: Josephine McReynolds (the late Denis), Frank O'Kane, Rosaleen Burke (the late Johnny), Dan O'Kane (the late Rita, first wife), Madeline Kelly, Billy O'Kane, and Flora O'Kane. A celebration of Jane's life and a funeral mass will be held at St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 148 Hamilton Ave., White Plains, N.Y. 10601 on Tuesday, 4th October, 2022 at 11.00am. Link https://m.youtube.com/c/SJEOLMCChurchWhitePlainsNY A Requiem Mass will take place on 15th October 2022 at 2.00pm in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven, Co Derry, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Link http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ In lieu of flowers, charitable donations are being accepted in Jane's name at Paws Crossed Animal Rescue, Elmsford, NY. www.pawscrossedny.org/donate.

The death has occurred of John Mallett, 28th September 2022, beloved husband of Bernadette, 45 Whitehouse Park, loving father of John, Allan, Garry and Mark, father-in-law of Frances, Jacqueline, Leanne and Denise and a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Funeral from his home on Friday at 10o’clock for 10.30am Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

The death has occurred of Bernie O’Neill (née O’Kane), 28th September 2022, (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family, Clady and formerly Kilrea, beloved mother of Stephen (Jennifer), Dominic (Sinead), Aine, Amelia (Chris) and Cathy (Kevin) and much adored granny of Cillian, Conan, Tiernan and Cormac. Daughter of the late Henry & Kathleen and loving sister of Henry, Walter, Brendan, Brigidin, Finola, Eithne and the late Kathleen. Family and friends welcome to call at the family home from 12noon on Thursday. Funeral from her late residence, 31 Beechland Gardens, on Saturday at 10.20am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Clady, (which can be viewed via the church webcam) burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Greenlough. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for Her. Deeply regretted by Alex and the entire O’Kane family circle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

The death has taken place of Brian Verner, 28th September 2022, (peacefully) at hospital, late of 294 Windyhill Road, Coleraine, dearly loved husband of Vivienne and dear brother of Rachel (Ray) and the late Jim, Tommy and Desmond. Service in Macosquin Parish Church on Saturday at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Macosquin Parish Church (cheques payable to Camus Juxta Bann) c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

