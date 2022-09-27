Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 27th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Robert (Robin) Anderson, 17 Sandel Park, Coleraine

• Charlotte (Chaddy) Cochrane (née Crowe), formerly of Mullagh Park, Maghera

• Albert Daly, 3 Lackagh Park, Dungiven

• Joe Doherty, 197 Barley Fields, Culmore, Derry

• Ruth Dysart, 11 Gortnaghey Road, Killyblight, Dungiven

• Ellen McAdams (née Doherty), 37 Rinmore Drive, Derry

• Michael Bernard (Mickey B) McElhinney, 12 Millside Cresent, Park

• Bertie McShane, 17 Annadale Park, Limavady

• Benignus (Niggy) O'Kane, 42 Plantation Road, Ballykelly

Robert (Robin) Anderson, 17 Sandel Park, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Robert (Robin) Anderson, 25th September 2022, (peacefully) at hospital, late of 17 Sandel Park, Coleraine. Dearly loved husband of the late Sadie, loving father of Garry, Kay and Deirdre, father-in-law of Virginia, John and Paul, much loved grandfather of Jordan, Christopher, Luke, Zach and Molly, and great-grandfather of Eva, Ruben and the late Kayla. House strictly private. Funeral Service in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Macosquin on Thursday at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished, to St. Mary’s Parish Church (cheques payable to: Camus-juxta-Bann) c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Charlotte (Chaddy) Cochrane (née Crowe), formerly of Mullagh Park, Maghera

The death has occurred of Charlotte (Chaddy) Cochrane (née Crowe), 25th September 2022 (peacefully) at her daughter's home, 46 Kennelbridge Road, Ballymena, (in her 100th year), formerly of Mullagh Park, Maghera, dearly beloved wife of the late Hugh, devoted mother of Betty and Mervyn, a loving mother-in-law of Karen and the late Raymond, much loved grandmother of Gareth (Jayne), Andrew (Heather) and Caleb and a dear great grandmother of Jessica, Leah and Hannah. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore, on Tuesday evening (27th September) from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral from D. Watters Funeral Home on Wednesday, 28th September at 12.30pm, to St. Lurach's Parish Church, Maghera for service at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Lurach's Parish Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

Albert Daly, 3 Lackagh Park, Dungiven

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Albert Daly (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice surrounded by his loving family on 23rd September 2022, late of 3 Lackagh Park, Dungiven, Co Derry, BT47 4ND. Beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Stephen (Joanne), Leanne Harkin, Orla and Aisling-Rose and fond father in law of Conor Harkin, devoted grandfather of Cian and Jack, loving son of the late Charlie and Veronica R.I.P and dear brother of Irene McElhinney, Gerard, Veronica Donaghy, Ivan, Rebecca McLaughlin, Cora Brown, Sharon-Ann, Arnold, Barbara and the late Charlie, Owen and infant Colette R.I.P. Loved dearly by his nieces and nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law and friends. Family home private please until wake commences on Sunday, 25th September at 12noon. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Funeral from his late home today (Tuesday) leaving at 11.15am for 12noon Requiem Mass in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Gortnaghey, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Ward 50 Altnagelvin Hospital WHSCT c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

Joe Doherty, 197 Barley Fields, Culmore, Derry

The death has occurred of Joe Doherty, 25th September 2022, (peacefully) after a short illness, beloved husband of Marie, (formerly of Colby Avenue) loving father of Sean, Alison, Paul and the late Lisa, father-in-law of Alan and Paul, devoted grandfather of Erin, Emer, Niamh, Rachael, Fionn and Katie and dear brother of Terence and Rosemary. Funeral from his home, 197 Barley Fields, Culmore, on Wednesday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Ruth Dysart, 11 Gortnaghey Road, Killyblight, Dungiven

The death has occurred of Ruth Dysart, (suddenly) passed away on 25th September 2022, at her home,

11 Gortnaghey Road, Killyblight, Dungiven. Much loved wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of Sydney, Patricia, Paul, Ivor and Kingsley, dear Mother in law and a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. House private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke Association and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Funeral Service in her late home on Wednesday at 1.00pm followed by graveside service in Bovevagh Presbyterian Church 1.45pm. (Friends and family welcome at the funeral) Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Ellen McAdams (née Doherty), 37 Rinmore Drive, Derry

The death has occurred of Ellen McAdams (née Doherty), 24th September 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved wife of Edward (Eamon) and loving mother of James, Theresa, Thomas and Catherine, dear daughter of the late Mary-Ann and George, dear sister of Philomena, Peggy, Paddy and the late Johnny. Funeral from her home, 37 Rinmore Drive today (Tuesday) at 9.30am to Saint Mary's church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Saint Pio pray for her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul.

Michael Bernard (Mickey B) McElhinney, 12 Millside Cresent, Park

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael Bernard (Mickey B) McElhinney (peacefully) at his home on 25th September 2022, late of 12 Millside Cresent, Park, Co Derry. Beloved son of the late Bernard and Margaret R.I.P., loving father of Kerry, dear brother of Bridie and the late Kathleen Harrison, Sadie Canning and Anna McNickle R.I.P. Reposing at his sisters’s home, 21 Stoneywood, Victoria Road, Derry BT47 2AE. Funeral from his sister’s home on Wednesday, 28th September leaving at 10.00am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.banagherparish.com/. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

Bertie McShane, 17 Annadale Park, Limavady

The death has occurred of Bertie McShane, 25th September 2022, (peacefully) at Foyle hospice, late of 17 Annadale Park, Limavady. Beloved husband of the late Helen, a much loved father of Carol, Richard, Steve and Gary, grandfather of Claire, Gillian, Kathryn, Francis, Sarah, Robbie and Lauren, great grandfather of Jacob, Isaac, Annabelle, Imogen, Charlotte, and Jordan. Funeral Service in his home on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 4.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry BT48 8JE.

Benignus (Niggy) O'Kane, 42 Plantation Road, Ballykelly

The death has occurred of Benignus (Niggy) O'Kane, 25th September 2022, beloved husband of Adrienne, 42 Plantation Road, Ballykelly, loving father of Fiona, Sara and Michael, father-in-law of John and Deirdre, much loved grandfather of Gemma, Julie, Giuseppe and Sloane and dear brother of Brendan, Noreen and the late Geoffrey, Joseph and Mary. Will be sadly missed by all his nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Finlough’s Church, Ballykelly. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Chest, Heart and Stroke Association or the Foyle Hospice. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.