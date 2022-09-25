Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 25th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Maurice Dalzell, formerly Glengalliagh Park, Derry

• Thomas (Tommy) Molloy, 67 Cable Street, Derry

• Letitia McCormick (née Cairns), 6 Bentley Terrace, Derry

Maurice Dalzell, formerly Glengalliagh Park, Derry

The death has occurred of Maurice Dalzell, 24th September 2022, at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved son of the late Margaret and Maurice. Much loved brother of Janette, Irene, Billy, Brenda, Pauline, Peter, Kenny, Cathy, Matthew, Marguerite and the Late Lee formally of Glengalliagh Park. Funeral from his sister Cathy's home, 44 Whitehill, Muff on Tuesday at 11.50am to St Joseph's Church Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://threepatrons.org/cam/. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

Thomas (Tommy) Molloy, 67 Cable Street, Derry

The death has taken place of Thomas (Tommy) Molloy, 24th September 2022, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a short illness, beloved son of the late Tommy and Bella, loving brother of Mary and Eddie, dear brother-in-law of Pauline and a dear and loving uncle to Michelle, Julie, Paula, Eamon and Ciara. Funeral leaving his home, 67 Cable Street, on Monday, 26th September at 10.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. St. Martin pray for him. St Pio intercede for him.

Letitia McCormick (née Cairns), 6 Bentley Terrace, Derry

The death has taken place of Letitia McCormick (née Cairns), 24th September 2022, beloved wife of the late Pete, 6 Bentley Terrace, loving mother of Michael, Eamon and the late Liam, mother-in-law of Jackie, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Joe and the late Paddy, Lily, Seamus and Kathleen. Funeral from her home on Monday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.