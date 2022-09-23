Derry Death Notices - Friday, 23rd September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Baby Milo Coyle, 101 Birch Hill, Derry

• Jean Cullen, 217 Windyhill Road, Coleraine

• Margaret Mailey (née Doherty), 9 Scotchtown Road, Bellarena

• Jane Ellen Elizabeth (Nellie) Miller, 9 Canterbury Park, Derry

• Patrick (Pat) (Chick) McLaughlin, Ballinaska Heights, Derry

• John Joseph O'Doherty, Gortgole, Swatragh

• Bernie Patterson, 20 Greenmount Drive, Coleraine

We regret to inform you that the death has occurred of Baby Milo Coyle, 15th September 2022. Beloved and precious son of Gary and Erin, a much loved and treasured brother of Henry. He has gone to the angels in heaven. The family home, 101 Birch Hill is strictly private by request of the family. A private blessing will take place at the family home on Saturday, 24th September followed by a private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired to "The Lavender Suite" Altnagelvin Hospital in memory of Milo c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3a, Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. In Our Hearts Forever, Our Wee Angel.

The death has occurred of Jean Cullen, 22nd September 2022, (peacefully) at Cottage Care Home Coleraine, late of 217 Windyhill Road, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Guy. Loving mother of Gavin and the late Helen. House strictly private. Funeral service in Second Dunboe Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 12.00pm, interment afterwards in adjoining burying ground. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Logans Funeral Services 12 The Diamond, Ahoghill BT42 1JZ. Will be lovingly remembered by her son Gavin and the entire family circle. At home with with Lord.

We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Margaret Mailey (née Doherty), (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family on 22nd September 2022, late of 9 Scotchtown Road, Bellarena. Beloved wife of the late Jack R.I.P., loving mother of Shona, Agnes and John and dear mother in law of Richard and Louise. Devoted Nana of Eimhear, Mark, Ghislaine, Cassie, Tess, Joe and great Nana of Bella. Daughter of the late Maggie and Willie Doherty R.I.P and dear sister of the late Willie, Tommy, Mary, Jim, Vincent and Agnes R.I.P. Deeply regretted by her sister in law Ann McNicholl. Wake at her late home, family time from 10.00pm to 12noon. Funeral from her late home on Saturday leaving at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Aidan’s Church Magilligan, interment immediately afterwards and the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via https://m.facebook.com/magilliganparish/ Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to St Aidan’s Parish c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by her loving family and the entire family circle . Saint Padre Pio pray for her.

The death has occurred of Jane Ellen Elizabeth (Nellie) Miller, 21st September 2022, (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, formerly of 9 Canterbury Park, Derry. Dearly beloved wife of the late Robbie, a loving mother of Alwyn, Valerie and Shirley, a much-loved mother-in-law of Julie, Geoff and David, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, and a loving sister of Ian, Mavis and Hilda. A Funeral Service will take place at her son’s home, 72 Mount Eden, Limavady on Sunday, 25th September 2022 at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery, Limavady. Nellie will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished in lieu to Dementia NI, North City Business Centre, 2 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast, BT15 2GG. The family chain is broken, and nothing is the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.

The death has taken place of Patrick (Pat) McLaughlin, 21st September 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of Ballinaska Heights, beloved partner of Bronagh, loving father of Ceira, Marina, Andrew, Charmaine and the late baby Patrick and Odhrin, devoted granda to all his grandchildren and a dear and loving brother. Funeral leaving his daughter Marina’s home, 18 Cornshell Fields, on Saturday, 24th September at 10.20am to St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

The death has occurred of John Joseph O’Doherty (Swatragh), 22nd September 2022, formerly Gortgole Swatragh, husband of Brigid and father of Breige, Deirdri, Shauna, Finvola, Sean Francis and Niall, son of the late Francis and Brigid and dear brother of Frank, Brigid, Annie, Tony, Patricia and the late James. Funeral from 21 Kilrea Road, Swatragh on Saturday, 24th September at 1.45pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in Church of St. John the Baptist Granaghan, via webcam st-john-baptist-swatragh - MCN (mcnmedia.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, sons in law Brian, Eamon, Paul, Chris, daughter in law Shannon, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

The death has taken place of Bernie Patterson, 21st September 2022, (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, late of 20 Greenmount Drive, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of Bertie, much loved mum of Marie, David, Paul, Robert and Alison, and a devoted granny, great-granny, sister and aunt. Funeral Service in her home on Thursday, 29th September at 10.45am followed by cremation at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast at 1.20pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

