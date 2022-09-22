Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 22nd September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Martha (Martie) Brizell (née McMaster), 52 Ballynameen Road, Garvagh

• Roberta Ferguson (née Parkhill), 48 Primity Terrace, Newbuildings

• Mary (May) Moore, 12 Irish Green Street, Limavady

• Brenda Martina Tracey, 13 Meenagh Terrace, Derry

The death has occurred of Martha (Martie) Brizell (née McMaster), 20th September 2022, (peacefully) at home, 52 Ballynameen Road, Garvagh, dearly beloved wife of the late Bobby, loving mother of Elizabeth, mother-in-law of John, much loved granny of Laura and Hannah, great-granny of Reuben and dear sister of the late Tommy and Alan. House private. Service of Thanksgiving in First Garvagh Presbyterian Church today (Thursday) at 3.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Roberta Ferguson (née Parkhill), 21st September 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family) much loved wife of the late Alwyn, devoted mum of Rhonda, Gillian, Joanne and Wesley, loving mother-in-law of Andrew, Peter, Ivan and Danielle, adored granny of Adam, Olivia, Annie, Iyla, Indie and Eden, dearest sister of Hazel, Ivan, Lorna, Edwin and Wesley. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 48, Primity Terrace, Newbuildings on Saturday, 24th September at 1.00pm followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Northern Irish Cancer Care c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

The death has taken place of Mary (May) Moore, 20th September 2022, (peacefully) passed away at Cornfield Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family, late of 12 Irish Green Street, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Edmund (Eddie) and loving Mother of Pamela Sheila and Samuel, dear mother in law of Martin, Coleen and the late Jackie also a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service will be held in Browns Funeral Home on Wednesday, 28th September at 1.00pm (all welcome) followed by Cremation at Roselawn Crematorium. Friends welcome to call at her son Sammy's home, 9 Lowry Park, Limavady also anyone wishing to pay their respects to May, please telephone Browns Funeral Directors (028 777 65364). Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Brenda Martina Tracey, 20th of September 2022, formerly of The Bronx, New York. Beloved daughter of Cathal and Sharon, loving sister of Siobhan and the late Keith R.I.P., dear sister in law of Vincent Zanferardino, loved dearly by her nephew and godson Brandon, his wife Sarah and their son Darren. Deeply regretted by all her aunts and uncles, cousins, friends and the entire family circle in New York, County Derry and Dungiven. Wake will commence on Thursday, 22nd September at 4.00pm at her parents home 13 Meenagh Terrace, Derry. Viewing at McLaughlin's Funeral Home Dungiven on Friday, 23rd September from 5.00pm to 10.00pm. Funeral from McLaughlin’s Funeral Home on Saturday leaving at 2.30pm for 3.00pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Cancer Research Northern Ireland c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

