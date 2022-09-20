Death Notice: Pat Snell (née Fiorentini)

Pat Snell (née Fiorentini), formerly Great James Street, Derry
The death has taken place of Pat Snell (née Fiorentini), formerly of Great James Street, Derry.
Pat's remains are reposing at the home of her sister, Santina Langan, 12 Ballynashallog Gardens, Kingsfort Park, Derry.
Funeral from there at 11.00am on Thursday, 22nd September for Requiem Mass at St. Josephs Oratory, Shrove, Greencastle, Co. Donegal
This will be followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.
Family Flowers only.
Family time 11.00pm - 11.00am.
