Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 13th September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Michael Cunningham, 8 Beechland Road, Magherafelt

• Garvan (Hen) Henderson, 46 Ardnashee, Pennyburn, Derry

• Anthony (Tony) Mitchell, Rothsay Court, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Michael Cunningham (Magherafelt) 10th September 2022, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Oliver, Colm, Marie (Molloy) and the late Joseph, father in law of Conor, Maria and Aishleen and grandfather of Niamh, Bronagh, Ronan (RIP), Fionnán, Ultán, Naoise, Eilidh and Áine, dear brother of Claire and the late Florence, Vincent and Brendan. Funeral from his home 8 Beechland Road, Magherafelt on Wednesday, 14th September at 10.30am for 11.00am. Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org), interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by loving family.

The death has occurred of Garvan (Hen) Henderson, 4th September 2022, (suddenly) in Portugal, beloved son of Ann and the late Noel, loving brother of Karen, John and Mark, brother-in-law of Heather and Sam, much loved uncle of Aileen, Ruairi, Robyn and Daniel and sadly missed by all his family, cousins and friends. Garvan is being waked in the family home, 46 Ardnashee, Pennyburn. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 12noon for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, Whitegates Business Park, Unit 7, Newry BT35 6UA. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

The death has taken place of Anthony (Tony) Mitchell, 11th September 2022, (peacefully) at The Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, late of Rothsay Court, Coleraine, dearly loved father of Kerry, dear father-in-law of John, devoted granda of Aoibhe and Shay and beloved brother of Liam, Drew and the late John. Service in Murdock’s Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Thursday at 11.00am followed by interment in Agherton Cemetery, Portstewart. Friends welcome at Murdock’s Funeral Home on Wednesday between 7.00pm and 9.00pm. Family flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired for Macmillan Unit Antrim Area Hospital c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his family and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.

