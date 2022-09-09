Search

09 Sept 2022

Derry Death Notices - Friday, 9th September, 2022

Obituaries

The following deaths have occurred:-

Anthony Hutton, 249 Beraghvale, Derry

- Dorothy Robinson (née Collett), 180 Lecky Road, Derry

- Gertrude (Gertie) Ward (Lavey) (née McKeefery), 85 Gulladuff Road, Gulladuff

Anthony Hutton, 249 Beraghvale, Derry

The death has occurred of Anthony Hutton, 7th September 2022, beloved husband of Amanda, 249 Beraghvale and loving father of Clodagh and Clara. Deeply regretted by all his family and friends. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Dorothy Robinson (née Collett), 180 Lecky Road, Derry

The death has taken place of Dorothy Robinson (née Collett), 8th September 2022, (peacefully) at her granddaughter Corina’s home, 245 Lone Moor Road, (formerly of 180 Lecky Road), beloved wife of the late Thomas, loving mother of Ann, Paula, Jacqueline, Deirdre, Thomas, Jason and the late Elaine and a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral leaving her granddaughter’s home on Saturday, 10th September at 9.20am to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

Gertrude (Gertie) Ward (Lavey) (née McKeefery), 85 Gulladuff Road, Gulladuff

The death has taken place of Gertrude (Gertie) Ward (née McKeefery), 8th September 2022, (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Neil and devoted mother of Michael, Shauna Quinn, Neil, Thomas, Brendan (Benny), PJ, Daniel and Anne McAleer and the late Paul and infant Patrick. Much loved daughter of the late Michael and Mary Catherine and loving sister of John, Fr Brendan (California), Peter and Mary Keenlands, and the late PJ and Michael. Funeral from her home 85 Gulladuff Rd, Gulladuff, BT45 8QB on Saturday, 10th September at 2.20pm for 3.00pm Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Lavey. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed at: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-of-mercy. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, sons, grandchildren, sister, brothers, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

