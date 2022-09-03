Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 3rd September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

- Sarah Gaile, 1052 Bellaney Crescent, Coleraine

- Terry McFeely (Maddock), 6 Moss Park

- Patricia McMullan (née Crawford), Coleraine

- Elizabeth (Betty) McNeill, Lisnablagh Road, Coleraine

- Helen Teresa Nash (née McDowell), 12 Chippendale Park, Foyle Springs

- Pat Smith (née Duddy), 23 Capall Court

Sarah Gaile, 1052 Bellaney Crescent, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Sarah Gaile, 21st August 2022 (peacefully) at Preston England, late of 1052 Bellaney Crescent, Coleraine. Dearly beloved wife of the late Hugh R.I.P., loving mother of Heather and the late Gerry, dear grandmother of Amanda, Hayley, Lauren, Victoria and the late Anna and great-grandmother of Caitlin, William and Edward. Funeral from her home on Monday at 11.30am for 12.00noon Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Dunboe followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for N.I.C.H.S. Association c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Soul.

Terry McFeely (Maddock), 6 Moss Park

The death has occurred of Terry McFeely (Maddock), 1st September 2022, beloved son of the late Dora and Thomas Maddock, late of 6 Moss Park. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Saturday from 4.00 - 5.00pm. His remains will then be removed to St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for 10o’clock Funeral Mass on Sunday. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Patricia McMullan (née Crawford), Coleraine

The death has occurred of Patricia McMullan (née Crawford) Coleraine, 2nd September 2022, (peacefully) wife of the late John; loving mother of Claire, Julie and John; much adored Gran of Peter, Katie, Sorcha, Daniel, Jessica and Alice and a dear great grandmother. Daughter of the late George and Sarah and loving sister of Laurence, Anne and the late Marie. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am in St. John’s Church, Coleraine. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House Strictly Private by her own request. St Joseph pray for Her. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Elizabeth (Betty) McNeill, Lisnablagh Road, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Elizabeth (Betty) McNeill, 2nd September 2022 (peacefully) at Ratheane Nursing Home, Coleraine, late of Lisnablagh Road, Coleraine, dearly beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved mother of Stephen, Adrian, Lynn and Carson, dear grandmother of Natasha, Laura, Paul, Corry and Isaac and great-grandmother of Stella-Rae and Riley. Service in Murdock’s Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Tuesday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired for Dementia NI c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her family and entire family circle.

Helen Teresa Nash (née McDowell), 12 Chippendale Park, Foyle Springs

The death has taken place of Helen Teresa Nash (née McDowell), 2nd September 2022, beloved wife of Jack, 12 Chippendale Park, Foyle Springs, loving mother of Keith, Judith, Shauna and the late Denise, mother-in-law of Kieran and Damian and devoted grandmother of Jack, Aoife, Emma and Aoibheann. House private from 10.00pm to 11.00am please. Funeral from her home on Monday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Pat Smith (née Duddy), 23 Capall Court

The death has taken place of Pat Smith (née Duddy), 2nd September 2022, beloved wife of the late Hugh, 23 Capall Court, loving mother of Hugh, Connor, Clare-Marie and the late Dermott and Declan, much loved grandmother of Shea, Ava, Kadie, Declan, Sean, Eoghan, Mark and Jennifer. Funeral from her home on Sunday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Funeral Mass in St Joseph's Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

