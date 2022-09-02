Derry Death Notices - Friday, 2nd September, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Patrick James (Patsy) Gormley, 7 Hill View Road, Buckley, Flintshire

The death has occurred of Patrick James (Patsy) Gormley, 25th August, 2022, at Wrexham Hospital, Wales, after a short illness, beloved father of Eamon (Gaelle), Kevin (Kim), Sonya (Marty) and Niall, dear grandfather of Tara, Cliona, Noah, Conor, Sofia, Shay, Max, Emily, Laura and Cassidy, only brother of the late Anthony (Tony), and husband of the late Annette. Formerly of 7 Hill View Road, Buckley, Flintshire, and originally from Sunny Bank, Main St., Claudy, Co Derry. Patsy will repose in his daughter's home, 5 Westland Street, Derry from late Saturday evening until funeral to St Patrick's Church, Claudy for Mass at 1.00pm on Sunday, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren and his four great grand children. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/saint-patricks-claudy

Daniel, McGee, 5 Glenbank Park

The death has occurred of Daniel Mc Gee, 31st August 2022, at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved son of Mary and the Late Danny, loving father of Aaron, dear brother of Lynette, Charlene, Stacey and the Late Adrian. Partner of Sharon. Funeral from his Mother's home 5 Glenbank Park on Saturday at 10.20am to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in Burt Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

William (Billy) Watterson, 32 Glenburn Park, Magherafelt

The death has taken place of William (Billy) Watterson, 1st September 2022, (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, 32 Glenburn Park, Magherafelt, dearly loved father of Graham, Lynne, Julie and the late Steven, loving partner of Rae, dear father-in-law of Debbie, Andrew and Paul, much loved granda of Jade, Samuel, Andrew, Kallen, Jay, Corey and Gillian and dearest brother of Harry, Ozzie, Trevor and Ebeth. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Saturday evening, from 7.00pm – 8.30pm. Funeral service in Garvin’s Funeral Home on Sunday, 4th September at 2.15pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for FACTS Mid Ulster's Autism Charity, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Lovingly remembered by his Family and the entire Family Circle. Peace, perfect peace.

