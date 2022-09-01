Search

01 Sept 2022

Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 1st September, 2022

Obituaries

Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 1st September, 2022

Reporter:

Derry Now

01 Sept 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

The following deaths have occurred:-

Joseph Sebastian, 31 Blackthorn Manor

Reuven Joe Simon, 33 Shepherds Glen

Maud Ross Townley, 35 Dunbrock Road, Ballykelly

Joseph Sebastian, 31 Blackthorn Manor

It is with deepest sorrow and sadness that we let you know of the passing away of Joseph Sebastian, aged 16 years (suddenly) on 29th August 2022, late of 31 Blackthorn Manor, Derry. Beloved son of Sebastian Jose and Viji Sebastian and loving brother of Johanna and Chris. Very deeply regretted by all the family members and friends. Wake will be held on Wednesday (31st August) and Thursday (1st September) from 2.00pm - 7.00pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road. Funeral leaving his late home on Friday, 2nd September at 10.10am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for his departed soul.

Reuven Joe Simon, 33 Shepherds Glen

It is with deepest sorrow and sadness that we let you know of the passing away of Reuven Joe Simon aged 16 years (suddenly) on 29th August 2022, late of 44 Shepherds Glen, Derry. Beloved son of Joshy Simon and Saly Kuruvilla and loving brother of Evin Joe Simon. Very deeply regretted by all the family members and friends. Wake will be held on Wednesday (31st August) and Thursday (1st September) from 2.00pm - 7.00pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road. Funeral leaving his late home on Friday, 2nd September at 10.10am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for his departed soul.

Maud Ross Townley, 35 Dunbrock Road, Ballykelly

The death has occurred of Maud Ross Townley, 30th August 2022, passed away (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, much loved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of Iris and Mervyn. Funeral from her late home 35 Dunbrock Road, Ballykelly, Limavady. House strictly private (close friends and family welcome). Leaving her late home on Thursday at 2.00pm for Service in Ballykelly Presbyterian Church at 3.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Faith Misson or Ballykelly Presbyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family circle.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media