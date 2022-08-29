Derry Death Notices - Monday 29th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Mary (May) Bell, 2 Hazelbrook, Magherafelt

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Bell, 27th August 2022, (peacefully) at her home 2 Hazelbrook, Magherafelt in the loving care of her family, dearly loved wife of the late Albert and a much loved and devoted mother of Lucilla (Jordan), Austin, Wilma (Boone), Florence (Gregg), Roberta and partner Ronan and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday at 1.00pm for a service of thanksgiving in First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church at approximately 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Ballyscullion Parish Churchyard, Bellaghy. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society NI and Marie Curie, payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Service, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all the family.

Mary Butterfield (née Kelly), 20 St. Anne's Gardens, Greysteel

The death has taken place of Mary Butterfield (née Kelly), 26th August 2022, beloved wife of the late Danny, loving mother of Claire, Danny, Paul and Rhonda and a dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral from her home, 20 St. Anne's Gardens, Greysteel, today (Monday) at 10.30am for 11o'clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Marie Curie or the Foyle Hospice. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Bridget Doherty, 56 Leenan Gardens

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bridget Doherty, (peacefully) at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, 27th of August 2022, late of 56 Leenan Gardens. Beloved wife of the late William. Devoted mother of Liam, Edward, James, Lisa, Mags Orr and the late Sean. A loving granny to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all of her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Bridget’s remains will be reposing at her late family home, 56 Leenan Gardens. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, 30th August at 1.20pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Bridget's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan. Sr. Clare Crockett Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Fatima Intercede For Her.

Grace Gallagher (née Corcoran), 31 Drummond Park, Ballykelly

The death has occurred of Grace Gallagher (née Corcoran), 28th August 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Kenneth. R.I.P., loving mother of Martin, Jacqueline, Elaine, Jennifer, Rosaleen, and the late Grace R.I.P., a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Funeral from her home, 31 Drummond Park, Ballykelly on Tuesday at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St Finlough’s Church Ballykelly followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House private family time from 9.00pm to 12noon from Monday please. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Kathleen McCloskey (née Rankin), 15 Beechland Park, Clady

The death has occurred of Kathleen McCloskey (née Rankin, late of 15 Beechland Park, Clady, (peacefully) at home surrounded by the loving care of her family, beloved wife of the late Thomas Edward, precious and much loved mother of Bernadette (Gribben), Tom, Joe, Mary (Kearns), Ann, Chris, Brigid (Laverty) and the late Barry and Ted. Kathleen’s remains will leave her late residence on Tuesday, 30th August 2022 at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass (which can be viewed via the parish webcam) in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Clady, burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery Greenlough. Kathleen's passing is deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great granddaughter, her sons in law Terence and Malachy and the late Paddy, daughters in law Bridie, Andrena, Mary and the late Stella, the wider family circle at home and abroad in Toronto Canada, Melbourne Australia, Rhode Island and Philadelphia USA, Hove and London England. Our Lady of Knock, Queen of Ireland Pray for Kathleen.

Kathleen McHenry (née Oakes), 126 Priory Road, Dungiven

The death has taken place of Kathleen McHenry (née Oakes), 27th August 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 126 Priory Road, Dungiven, beloved wife of the late Frank R.I.P and loving mother of James, Maureen, Damien, Siobhan, Eugene and the late Infant Martin R.I.P. Much loved grandmother of Nicola, Hannah, Mary, James, Niamh, Mia , Connor, Pauric, Shay, Emily-Kate, Aoife, Juliet and great grandmother of Rebecca, Tiernan, Emma, Jack, Caoimhin, Olivia, Fiadh, Louie and the late infant Callum R.I.P. Dear sister of Syl, Mary, John and the late Thomas and Gerard R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence. Family time on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 11.00pm to 11.00am. Funeral from her late residence on Thursday, 1st September 2022, leaving at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in St Joseph’s Church cemetery Banagher. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish church webcam: https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Dementia N.I c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

Fr. Patrick McIntrye, Derry

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Fr. Patrick McIntyre, (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, 28th August 2022. Beloved son of the late Charles and Anne, devoted brother of Vonnie, Tillie and the late Charles, Lily and Kathleen. Dearest uncle to all of his nieces and nephews and sadly missed by all of his fellow clergy. Deeply regretted by his extended family circle and friends in both Derry and Donegal. Fr. Patrick’s remains are now reposing at St. Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry. His Funeral Requiem Mass will take place at St. Eugene’s Cathedral on Tuesday, 30th August at 11.00am. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Fr. Patrick’s Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/derrysteugenes Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3a, Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

