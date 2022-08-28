Search

28 Aug 2022

Derry Death Notices - Sunday 28th August, 2022

Obituaries

Death Notices for Donegal for Sunday, May 14th

Reporter:

Derry Now

28 Aug 2022 7:00 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

The following deaths have occurred:-

- Yvonne Glynis Beveridge, 27 Harkness Gardens, Brigade

- Mary Butterfield (née Kelly), 20 St. Anne's Gardens, Greysteel

- Emma McClay, 5 Rossnagalliagh Park

- Terry McLaughlin, 7 Ardilea Drive, Knockwellan

- Dolores Tracey (née O’Reilly), 8 Gogarty Close, Ballymagroarty

Yvonne Glynis Beveridge, 27 Harkness Gardens, Brigade

The death has taken place of Yvonne Glynis Beveridge, 26th August 2022, (peacefully) in Altnagelvin hospital, dearly beloved wife of Paul, devoted mother of Lindsey, Ryan, Natalie, Darryl and the late Ladeen, dear mother-in-law of Jenny, Jenna, mark and Stevie, loving grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral leaving her late home 27 Harkness Gardens, Brigade on Tuesday, 30th August at 12.30pm for a 1.00pm Service in All Saints Clooney Church, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to ward 50 WH&SCT C/O cash office, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT476SB. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

Mary Butterfield (née Kelly), 20 St. Anne's Gardens, Greysteel

The death has occurred of Mary Butterfield (née Kelly), 27th August 2022, beloved wife of the late Danny, loving mother of Claire, Danny, Paul and Rhonda and a dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral from her home, 20 St. Anne's Gardens, Greysteel, on Monday at 10.30am for 11o'clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Marie Curie or the Foyle Hospice. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Emma McClay, 5 Rossnagalliagh Park

The death has taken place of Emma McClay, 25th August 2022, (suddenly) at her home, 5 Rossnagalliagh Park, loving mother of Jodie, Codie, Regan, Aimee and Ellie, beloved daughter of Tom and Pio, dear sister of Kerri, Mairead, Bernadette, Laura, Martin and the late Gary. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home on Monday, 29th August at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am/ Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

Terry McLaughlin, 7 Ardilea Drive, Knockwellan

The death has occurred of Terry McLaughlin, 26th August 2022, beloved husband of Kathleen, 7 Ardilea Drive, Knockwellan, loving father of Brian, Terence, Colum and John, father-in-law of Jacqueline, Monica and Claire and a much loved grandfather. Funeral from his home on Monday at 12.30pm for 1o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Dolores Tracey (née O’Reilly), 8 Gogarty Close, Ballymagroarty

The death has taken place of Dolores Tracey (née O’Reilly), 26th August 2022, (passed away peacefully) at home, 8 Gogarty Close, Ballymagroarty, beloved wife of Simon, loving mother of Danielle, Paulsimon, Raymond and Rebekah, mother-in-law of Chris, Megan, Emma, much loved grandmother of Kiefer, Peggy, Brody, Fiachra, Luca and the late Hannah and cherished daughter of the late Jim and Peggy O’Reilly (previously of 60 Rathkeale Way). Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters and the entire family circle. Funeral from her home on Monday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. Sister Clare intercede for her.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.

