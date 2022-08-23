Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

- Kathleen (Kay) Barry (née McLoughlin), formerly of Garvagh

- Angela Campbell (née Griffins), 113 Ardnamoyle Park

- Liam Duffy, Ballykelly

- Patrick J (Paddy) Henry, 132 Tobermore Road, Desertmartin

- Harry Logan, Knocknougher Road, Macosquin, Coleraine

- Mark McLester, 7 Weaver Court, Coleraine

- Kathleen Steele (née Garvin), 4 Bells Terrace, Castledawson

Kathleen (Kay) Barry (née McLoughlin), formerly of Garvagh

The death has taken place of Kathleen (Kay), Barry (née McLoughlin), 22nd August 2022, of Malahide, County Dublin and formerly of Garvagh, Co. Derry, passes away (peacefully) on 22nd August 2022 at Talbot Lodge Nursing Home with her family by her side. Predeceased by her husband John, brother Michael and sister Bede, dearly beloved mother of John, Catherine, Maria and Linda, devoted grandmother of Sophia, Daniel, Seán, Padraig, Ross, Luke, Jonathan, Matthew, Harry, Robyn and Kate. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, sister Rosemary, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends near and far. Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock, on Wednesday afternoon between 3.00pm and 5.00pm. Removal on Thursday morning, 25th August, to St. Sylvester’s Church, Malahide, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed thereafter by burial at Balgriffin Cemetery. A livestream of Kay’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on the following link:- https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide

Angela Campbell (née Griffins), 113 Ardnamoyle Park

The death has taken place of Angela Campbell (née Griffins), 21st August 2022, (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Brian, devoted mother of Conor, Angela and the late Sinead, mother-in-law of Donna and Gareth, much loved grandmother of Callum, Jodie, Eoghan, Connor, Hannah and Grace, cherished daughter of the late Peter (Junior) and Patricia and dear sister of Patrick, Mary, Martina, Anthony and the late Anne. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 113 Ardnamoyle Park, today (Tuesday) at 9.20am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Liam Duffy, Ballykelly

The death has occurred of Liam Duffy, Foildarrig, Duagh, Co. Kerry and late of Ballykelly, Co. Derry, (suddenly) 19th August 2022, predeceased by his parents Brian and Sadie, brother John, sister Pauline and his niece Sharon. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his partner Dawn, children Sadie and Michael, Gavan and Laura and their mother Liz, brothers Brendan and Eamon, sisters Sheila and Mary, son-in-law John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Wednesday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Liam being celebrated at 11.30am live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to https://materfoundation.ie

Patrick J (Paddy) Henry, 132 Tobermore Road, Desertmartin



The death has occurred of Patrick J (Paddy) Henry, 21st August 2022, (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Charlotte and loving father of Ann, Una, Roisin, Sean, Nuala, Cathy, Paula and Karol. Son of the late John and Elizabeth and brother of the late Mary Fullen, Brigid, Kathleen and Henry Joseph. Funeral from his home 132 Tobermore Rd, BT45 5LF today (Tuesday) at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Coolcalm. Requiem Mass can be viewed via parish web cam https://www.churchservices.tv/desertmartin Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10.00pm to 11.00am please. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

Harry Logan, Knocknougher Road, Macosquin, Coleraine

The death has occurred of Harry Logan, 22nd August 2022, (peacefully) at hospital. Harry, late of Knocknougher Road, Macosquin, Coleraine and Dunbar, Scotland. Dearly loved husband of the late Ann, loving father of James and the late Greg, dear father-in-law of Sandra, and a much loved grandfather of Caroline, a loving brother of Ethne, and the late Tom, Maria, Mary and Jean. House private. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at Wades Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. Cremation to take place at 4,00pm on Friday at Roselawn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family.

Mark McLester, 7 Weaver Court, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Mark McLester, 19th August 2022, (suddenly) at his home 7 Weaver Court, Coleraine. Loving father of Sophia, beloved son of John McLester and Jennifer McIntyre. Dear brother of John, Mandy, Billy-Jo and the late Darryl. A much loved uncle and great-uncle. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Community Rescue Service, 6 The Diamond, Coleraine BT52 1DE.

Kathleen Steele (née Garvin), 4 Bells Terrace, Castledawson

The death has occurred of Kathleen Steele (née Garvin), 22nd August 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 4 Bells Terrace, Castledawson, in the loving care of her family, Kathleen Christina, dearly loved wife of the late Fred, much loved and devoted mother of Alastair and Carol, dear mother-in-law of Alicia and a loving grandmother of Sophie, David and Scott. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Wednesday evening, 24th August from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Service in Christ Church Castledawson Thursday, 25th August at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie Nursing, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Always loved and remembered by her family and the entire family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.