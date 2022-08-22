Derry Death Notices - Monday, 22nd August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

- Angela Campbell (née Griffin), 113 Ardnamoyle Park

- Peter Gordon Crawford, 15 Somerset Park, Coleraine

- Alex Hillen, 13 Liscloon Drive

- Seamus McAllister, Moneyglass

- Dessie O'Neill, 26 Clearwater

- James Pollard, 9 Derramore Gaedens, Magherafelt

Angela Campbell (née Griffin), 113 Ardnamoyle Park

The death has occurred of Anglea Campbell (née Griffin), 21st August 2022, (peacefully)at home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Brian, devoted mother of Conor, Angela and the late Sinead, mother-in-law of Donna and Gareth, much loved grandmother of Callum, Jodie, Eoghan, Connor, Hannah and Grace and cherished daughter of the late Peter (Junior) and Patricia. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 113 Ardnamoyle Park, on Tuesday at 9.20 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Peter Gordon Crawford, 15 Somerset Park, Coleraine

The death has occurred of Peter Gordon Crawford, 19th August 2022, (peacefully) at his home, 15 Somerset Park, Coleraine, Peter Gordon. Dearly loved husband of Anna, much loved father of Judith, Sharon and Colin. Dear brother to John and father-in-law to Alvin, Gabriel and Bethan and devoted Grandad to Charles and Luca. A private committal (immediate family only) will take place on Thursday, 25th August, 2022 in Agherton Cemetery, Porstewart followed by a service of thanksgiving for Peter in First Coleraine Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for E.C.M c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family, friends and entire family circle.

Alex Hillen, 13 Liscloon Drive

The death has taken place of Alex Hillen, 21st August 2022, peacefully at his home, 13 Liscloon Drive, (formerly of 3 Carrickreagh Gardens), beloved husband of Annie, loving father of Margaret, Rosemary, Alex, Gerard and John, a devoted granda and great-granda, loving son of the late Alex and Rose and a dear and loving brother of Charlie and the late Rosaleen (Alex’s twin), Liam and Jim. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, 23rd August at 9.20am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by interment in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

Seamus McAllister, Moneyglass

The death has taken place of Seamus McAllister (Moneyglass), 19th August 2022, son of the late Danny and Brigid, brother of Danny, Patricia (Britnell), Ann (Carey), Bobby, Brian, and the late John and Kevin. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Dessie O'Neill, 26 Clearwater

The death has occurred of Dessie O'Neill, 20th August 2022, loving father of Stephen, Gerard, Liam, Rachel, Aidan and Feidhlim, father-in-law of Janet, Colleen and Denise, much loved grandfather of Ben, Sam and Ciaran, dear son of Susie and the late Gerry, brother of Paula, Gerry and Ciaran and brother-in-law of Peter, Moira and Anne-Marie. Funeral from his sister's home, 26 Clearwater on Tuesday at 11.50 am for 12.30 pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10.00pm to 11.00am please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

James Pollard, 9 Derramore Gaedens, Magherafelt

The death has taken place of James Pollard (Duneane/Magherafelt), 19th August 2022, beloved husband of Máire and loving father of Anthony, Helen, Maritia, Collette and Patrick, brother of Samuel, Frank, and the late Sean and Stephen. Funeral from his home, 9 Derramore Gardens, Magherafelt, on Monday, 22nd August at 11.15am for 12.00noon Requiem Mass in Church of St John Milltown, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law Paul and Scott, daughters in law Patricia and Justine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Centre c/o the family. House private.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.