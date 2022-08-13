Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 13th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

The death has taken place of Marian Cunningham on 11th August 2022 (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, late of Beechfield Park, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Rev. George, loving mother of Dianne, David and Alison, grandmother of Michelle, Carina, Kerry, Shantelle and Christopher and a great-grandmother. Service of Thanksgiving in Terrace Row Presbyterian Church, Coleraine, on Tuesday at 2.30pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Acute Elder Care, Causeway Hospital, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family circle. Loves last gift, remembrance.

The death has taken place of Brian Donaghy on 11th August, 2022 (suddenly) at Edenvale Care Home, Limavady and late of 6 Eventide Gardens, Limavady. Beloved husband of the late Mary R.I.P. Dear brother of Lawrence, Rosemarie, and the late John R.I.P. and a much loved uncle, deeply regretted by all the family circle. Family and friends welcome at O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Home 10 Ballyclose Street, Limavady today (Saturday) from 12noon. Funeral will leave from O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Home on Saturday at 3.30pm to repose in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven at 4.00pm. Requiem Mass will be held on Sunday 14th at 11.30am followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Chest, Heart & Stroke 21 Dublin Road, Belfast BT2 7HB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

The death has taken place of Hazel Fullerton, 11th August 2022, (peacefully) at hospital, late of 69 Grove Road, Garvagh. Dearly loved daughter of the late Robert and Minnie, loving sister of Olive, Bertie, Hester, Ruby and Pearl and a much loved sister-in-law and aunt. House private. Funeral service in her home today (Saturday) at 2.30pm followed by interment in Moyletra Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to T.B.F. Thompson Ministries C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

The death has taken place of Betty Gallagher (née Duffy), 11th August 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 12 Elmwood Terrace, beloved wife of Joe, loving mother of Marie, Majella, Sean, Patrick, Liam and Eammon, a dear and loving granny and great-granny, loving daughter of the late Willie and Annie Duffy (formerly of Sloan’s Terrace), a dear and loving sister and mother-in-law. Funeral leaving her home on Monday, 15th August at 10.20am to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Columba intercede for her.

The death has occured of Ivor Glenville Jones, 10th August 2022 (tragically), dearly beloved Husband of Rhoda, 1 Westland Road, Magherafelt, devoted father of Darren and Tracey and daughters-in-law Mairèad and Sarah, much adored granda of Dylan, Amber, Caleb and Elijah and dearest brother of Jackie, Jennifer, Kenny, Gwen and Rhys. House private. Funeral from his home on Monday, 15th August at 1.15pm to First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Community Search and Rescue (Coleraine), R.N.L.I. and The Coast Guard, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c, 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Forever loved, sadly missed and always in our hearts.

The death has occured of Thomas David Kennedy, 11th August 2022 (suddenly) at his home, 794 Farranseer Park, Macosquin, Coleraine, Thomas David, dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved father of Leanne, Christopher and Kirsty, loved granda of Freddie and Ellie, devoted son of Lizzie and the late Harry and cherished brother of Valerie, Harry, Lorna and the late Caroline. He will be sadly missed by brother-In-laws Eric and Alan, sister-In-law Hazel and entire family circle. Service in his mother’s home, 717 Farranseer Park on Sunday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Macosquin Parish Churchyard. Family have expressed their wishes for mourners to wear Liverpool tops as a tribute to David who was an avid fan of the football club. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for N.I. Air Ambulance c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

The death has occured of Robert John Mitchell on 12th August, 2022 (peacefully) at his home 225, Lincoln Court, Waterside (surrounded by his loving family in his 87th year) dearly beloved husband of the late Sarah, loving father of Jack and Ronnie, adored granda of Sarah and Emma, dearest brother of Pearl, Ronnie, Alan and Trevor, a dear brother-in-law and uncle. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home on Sunday, 14th August at 2.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Nurses c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

The death has occured of Ivan Mullan, 12th August 2022, passed away peacefully. Much loved husband of Katheen and devoted father of linda, Amanda, Jonathan and their partner of Craig, Jason, Tina devoted grandfather of Owen, Harvey, Molly, Leah. Friends and family welcome at his late home on Saturday and Sunday, 18 Irish Green Street, Limavady. Funeral service leaving his late home on Monday at 9.00am for service in Limavady Independent Methodist Church at 10.00am. Followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery at 11.00am Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Limavady Independent Methodist Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

