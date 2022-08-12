Derry Death Notices - Friday, 12th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Martin Anthony Crossland, formerly of Leeds, Kinnacally Co Donegal, and Derry

- Keith Forsythe, 8 Mountview Heights, Moneymore

- George Fitzpatrick, 13 Corrib Court, Ballymagroarty

- William George McCullagh, formerly of Springvale, Ballydawley, Moneymore

- Stephen Richard Wallace, 77 Main Street, Tobermore

- Aileen Claire Whiteford (née Davin), 7 Richmond Crescent

The death has taken on place of Martin Anthony Crossland, on 10th August, 2022 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of Leeds, Kinnacally Co Donegal, and Derry. A loving husband of Roger and Dog Daddy to Alfie, Milo and Mouse. A cremation will take place at a later date this month. Martin will be sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends. All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors. A smile for all, a heart of gold. One of the best this world could hold, never selfish always kind these are the memories that you leave behind.

The death has occured of George Fitzpatrick, on 11th August, 2022 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Betty, loving father of Leigh, and George, father-in-law of John, and Sara, devoted grandfather of Ben, Eille, Clara, Oisin,and Liam. Dear brother of Elish, Charlotte, Martin, Veronica, and the late Billy, Helen, Bernadette, and Daniel R.I.P. Private family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am please. Funeral will leave from his home: 13 Corrib Court, Ballymagroarty on Saturday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 12noon in Holy Family Church Ballymagroarty followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Society, Foyle Local Service Office, Sevenoaks Fold, Derry BT47 6AL or Dementia NI Unit 47, North City Business Centre, 2 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast BT15 2GG. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Our Lady of Knock intercede for him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

The death has taken place of Keith Forsythe, on 9th August, 2022 (suddenly) at Belfast City Hospital, after a long illness, late of 8 Mountview Heights, Moneymore, dearly loved and devoted son of Neville and Marion, 51 Cookstown Road, Moneymore, much loved father of Stephen, Ciara and Kayde, dearest grandfather of Daire, loving partner of Claire and also a loving brother and uncle. Family and friends welcome at his parents’ home. Funeral service in 1st Moneymore Presbyterian Church today (Friday) at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan Nursing and 1st Moneymore Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by his family and the entire family circle.

The death has occured of William George McCullagh, on 11th August, 2022 (peacefully) at the Marina Care Home, Ballyronan (after a short illness), (aged 78 years), precious only son of the late William George and Mary Elizabeth, formerly of Springvale, Ballydawley, Moneymore and latterly of 60 Ashgrove Park, Magherafelt, darling brother of Elizabeth (Boyd), Dorothy and Eileen (Miller), a dear brother-in-law of Ian (Miller) and the late Samuel (Boyd), cherished uncle of George (Boyd), Samuel (Boyd), Dorothy (McAlister), Sharon (Weir) and Derek (Miller) and a beloved great uncle. Family and friends welcome at his sister Dorothy's home, 60 Ashgrove Park, Magherafelt and his sister Eileen's home, 65 Clonkeen Road, Randalstown. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore, on Saturday evening (13th August) from 7.00pm - 9.00pm. Funeral Service in Calvary Free Presbyterian Church on Sunday, 14th August at 2.30pm, followed by burial in Coagh Presbyterian Churchyard (arriving at 4.45pm approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Down Syndrome Association and the Staff of Marina Care Home, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

The death has occured of Stephen Richard Wallace on 11th August, 2022 (peacefully) at his home, 77 Main Street, Tobermore, dearly loved husband of the late Ann, beloved father of Harry, precious son of Susan and the late Derek and loving brother of Helen. House strictly private. Funeral from his home on Saturday, 13th August at 1.30pm to Tobermore Baptist Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Kilcronaghan Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to R.N.L.I., payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by all his Family.

The death has occured of Aileen Claire Whiteford (nee Davin), on 10th August, 2022 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Frederick and Mary Davin, dearly loved sister of Nirvana, Yvonne and Yvette, beloved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral service in her late home 7 Richmond Crescent on Saturday, 13th August at 12noon, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu made payable to St Augustine’s Church c/o Mr R S Montgomery, 1 Sycamore Gardens, Drumahoe, BT47 3BZ. All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all her loving family.

