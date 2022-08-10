Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 10th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- George (Georgie) Campbell, Ballykelly

- Kathleen Desmond (née Canning), 22 Altnagelvin Park, Derry

- Mary McShane (née Woods), formerly of Whitehouse Park

- Sarah Shiels (née McCloskey), 9 Sandown Drive, Kilfennan

George (Georgie) Campbell, Ballykelly

George (Georgie) Campbell, August 8th, 2022, passed away peacefully at Longfield Care Home. Much loved husband of the late Marie, loving father of Tanya and Philip, dear father in law of Martin and Alana, devoted grandfather of Chloe, Jessica, Morgan, Ellie, Harry, George, Katie, and the late Lauren, dear brother of the late Irene. Funeral service will be held in his daughter Tanya's home 6 Riverview, Ballykelly today (Wednesday) at 2.00pm followed by graveside service in Enagh Cemetery at 3.00pm. (Friends and family welcome at the family home and funeral) Donations if desired and cheques payable to Longfield Care Home Comfort Fund and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Kathleen Desmond (née Canning), 22 Altnagelvin Park, Derry

The death has occured on 8th August 2022 of Kathleen Desmond (née Canning), beloved wife of the late Conor, 22 Altnagelvin Park, loving mother of Brian, Oonagh, Anne-Marie, Maeve, Conor and Dermot, mother-in-law of Tormod, John, Thomas, Brid and Niamh, much loved grandmother of Deirdre, Maeve, Beau, Larysa, Ronan, Sophie, Sean, Therese, Peter, Emmet, Brian, Claire, Ariana, Austin and the late baby Conor, cherished granny-in-law of Philip and Stephen and dear sister of Sheila, Nora, John, Vera and the late Madge, Philomena (Sr. Enda), Mary, Sophie and James. Funeral from her home today (Wednesday) at 12.30pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to ARC Recovery, Business Park, Bay Road, Derry, BT48 7SH. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Pio intercede for her.

Mary McShane (née Woods), formerly of Whitehouse Park

The death has occurred of Mary McShane (née Woods), 7th August 2022, peacefully at Daleview Nursing Home, (formerly of Whitehouse Park), beloved wife of the late Patrick, loving mother of Patricia, Patrick and David, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother to all her grandchildren and a dear sister to all her brothers. Dearly loved and sadly missed by all her friends and the entire family circle. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home today (Wednesday) at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul Our Lady of Lourdes Intercede for her.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.