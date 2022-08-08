The following deaths have occurred:

The death has taken place of Rebecca (Ray) McGonigle (née Dunne) suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital on 6th of August 2022. May she rest peace. Late of 3 Magherabouy, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late John R.I.P and loving mother of Sheena (McLaughlin), Mary K (Myles), the late infant Anne Marie, Damien and Majella R.I.P. Fond mother in law of Marty and Hugh. Devoted grandmother Caitlín, Aoife and Dearbhlá. Loving daughter of the late Annie and William R.I.P and dear sister of Gerard, Kevin, Peter and the late Patricia,Kathleen, Brendan and Martin R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence. Family time please from 10pm to 11am. Funeral on Monday 8th of August 2022, leaving her late home at 1.40pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Deeply regretted by all her loving family and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for her. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven.

The death has occurred of Maria Bernadette Lynch (née McCoy) peacefully at Foyle Hospice on the 5th of August 2022. May she rest in peace. Late of 3, Sycamore Heights, Park, Co Derry, BT47 4BW and formerly of Liscoole Park, Glengormley. Mother of Michael, Niall and Donna-Maria. Grandmother of Peadar, Naoise and Fiadh. Mother in law of Grainne and Elisha. Sister of Patrick, Sally, Malachi, Fiona and the late Dermot R.I.P and sister in law of Pat and Paul. Deeply regretted by Paddy, nieces and nephews and the entire family circle. Reposing at her late residence . Family time please 10pm to 12 noon. Funeral from her late residence on Monday, August 8, leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on: https://www.banagherparish.com/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady Queen of the most holy rosary pray for her. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven.

The death has occurred of Cora Welsh (née McGlinchey), August 6, 2022. peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved wife of Thomas, loving mother of Marie, Cora Teresa, Neil, and Tracey. A much loved grandmother of Danielle, Zach, Ryan, Tara, Luke and Louis and great-grandmother of Caoimhim. Dear sister of Les, Monica, Una, Anne, Frank, and the late Gemma R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later from her home 192 Castle Park Limavady. House Private please. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Chest Heart & Stroke 21 Dublin Road Belfast BT27HB or I.C.U. Ward. Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road Derry BT472NL. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

The death has occurred of Sarah Shiels (née McCloskey), August 4, 2022, peacefully following a long battle with cancer at her home, 9 Sandown Drive, Kilfennan. Dearest and most precious mother of Emma, darling and beloved sister of Theresa, Paula, Sharon and the late James, Debbie, Andrew, Mary and Paul. Loving mother-in-law of Ceri. Daughter of the late John (Johnny) McCloskey and the late Pamela (Pam) McCloskey. Dearly Loved aunty and cousin and will be missed by the entire family circle. Ex wife of the late Brian Shiels. Ex-employee of Boots and Index. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, August 9, at 11:20 a.m. to Ashbrook House, Ardmore, for service of remembrance at 12:00 noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family and friends welcome to her home between 12:00 noon and 9:00 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Please respect strict family time outside these hours. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Please wear bright clothes, no black. Limited parking, please car share. Our hearts are broken, our world has been turned upside down, our sorrow knows no limits. Taken too soon.

The death has occurred of Fergus Harbinson, August 6, 2022, passed away peacefully at his late home, much loved husband of Anne, loving father of Julie, Joanne, Elaine, John-Fergus and the late Jason-Stewart, dear father in law of Paul, David, Melissa devoted grandfather of Callum, Georgia, Ella, Freya, Grace, Lily-Rose, Molly, Finn. Funeral leaving his late home 49 Ringsend Road, Limavady on Tuesday at 2pm for service in Balteagh Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to NW Cancer Centre and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Rebecca (Ray) McGonigle (née Dunne), suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital on 6th of August 2022. May she rest peace. Late of 3 Magherabouy, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late John R.I.P and loving mother of Sheena (McLaughlin), Mary K (Myles), the late infant Anne Marie, Damien and Majella R.I.P. Fond mother in law of Marty and Hugh. Devoted grandmother Caitlín, Aoife and Dearbhlá. Loving daughter of the late Annie and William R.I.P and dear sister of Gerard, Kevin, Peter and the late Patricia, Kathleen, Brendan and Martin R.I.P. Funeral on Monday 8th of August 2022, leaving her late home at 1.40pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Deeply regretted by all her loving family and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for her.

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bridie) Quinn(née Cassidy), Bunatern, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly / Derry City, Derry.

Brigid died on August 5th 2022, peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was fondly known as Bridie, was a native of Greysteel, Derry City and was predeceased by her beloved parents John and Brigid and brother John. Bridie is much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, Michaela, Nicola, Colin, Ryan, Bronagh, Tristin and Andy, their father Patrick, grandchildren Derry, Laura, Adam, James, Jade, Tara, Katie, John, Daniel, Cassidy, Anna, Noah, Stevie, Chloe, Bria and Adelyn, sisters Mavis, Betty and Agatha, sons-in-law James and Jamie, daughters-in-law, Vanessa, Berniece and Maria, Andy's partner Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Grant Bridie Eternal Rest and Peace. Family flowers only, please. Donations instead, if desired, to Friends of Tullamore Hospital. Bridie's family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Tullamore Hospital for their hard work, kind care and dedication shown to their mother Brigid. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Thomas James Wallace, August 5, 2022, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Much loved husband of Lily, loving father of Warren, Richard and Lynn, dear father in law of Barbara and Neil, devoted grandfather of James, Adam, Ben, Will and Penny, dear brother of Billy. Funeral service in Bovevagh Parish Church on Monday at 2.30pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard (all welcome). Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Christian Aid and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

